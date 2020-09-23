Shopper smashes two shelves of wine in Co-op in anger over Covid one-way system

23 September 2020, 13:02 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 13:16

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment an angry shopper smashed two shelves of wine in a Co-op store after being asked to adhere to coronavirus rules.

The furious customer began throwing items and yelling at staff after they asked her to follow the shop's one-way system.

Footage caught on CCTV shows the woman at the checkout hitting the perspex screen that separates store-goers and workers.

The livid shopper then appears to launch two items down an aisle before marching towards the wine section and pushing other staff out of her way.

This is the moment the angry shopper smashed dozens of wine bottles in a Co-op store
This is the moment the angry shopper smashed dozens of wine bottles in a Co-op store. Picture: Co-op

Dressed in a red jacket, grey trousers and a black T-shirt, she then proceeds to drag dozens of bottles of red wine and other alcoholic drinks off two shelves.

The angry customer then stomps back towards the tills, leaving a pool of alcohol in her wake.

She is then seen hurling herself at the perspex screen, with the two Co-op workers who were visible at the start of the footage no longer in shot.

The furious shopper smashed up wine bottles after appearing to shout at staff
The furious shopper smashed up wine bottles after appearing to shout at staff. Picture: Co-op

The video lasts around 25 seconds and the woman reportedly left the store immediately after.

A staff member, who wishes to remain anonymous, described to Metro how the woman began screaming at her and other workers.

She said: "She got very angry and started shouting at me and my colleague who were serving customers from behind the protective till screen.

"She stormed up to the till screen and just flipped out, punching and kicking it before rushing over to the alcohol aisle where she started grabbing bottles of wine, sending them smashing them to the ground."

The woman left behind her a pool of red wine following her fit of rage
The woman left behind her a pool of red wine following her fit of rage. Picture: Co-op

The Co-op released the video as part of a campaign about increasing levels of violence and abuse towards shop workers.

CEOs from 23 major British retailers and the sector’s leading industry bodies joined forces in writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asking him to provide effective legal protection for shop workers.

The move comes in the week that Alex Norris MP is due to get a second reading of his private members bill – Assaults on Retail Workers – on Friday 25 September.

The legislation calls upon the government to create a new offence which would carry higher penalties for those that abuse or attack shop workers when they are trying to enforce the law on age-restricted sales.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

An open coffin lies on the ground at a special morgue for Covid-19 victims

Coronavirus cases soar as Israel prepares tighter measures

Alexander Klauser and Peter Kolba

Austrian government sued over coronavirus outbreak at ski resort
French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Towe

Eiffel Tower cordoned off after bomb threat

The vaccine in bottles

Coronavirus vaccine study enters final stage in US

Boris Johnson will once again face Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons for PMQs

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash at PMQs in wake of new Covid curbs
A memorial to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Thousands expected to honour Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

It has been six months since the UK was put into coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Six months on, what are the key events in UK's Covid-19 fight?
Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
New coronavirus restrictions are in place from Thursday

What are the new coronavirus rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's instant review of PMQs

James O'Brien's instant reaction to "surreal" moment in PMQs

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets
Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"
Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response

Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response
Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London