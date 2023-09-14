Moment boy racers plough into schoolgirl at high speed, killing her as she walks to school

14 September 2023, 16:07

Alisha Goup was killed in the crash
Alisha Goup was killed in the crash. Picture: GMP

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment two warring boy racers smashed into a teenage girl and killed her as she walked to school.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Omar Choudhury, 22, and Hamidur Rahman, 24, have been jailed for 14 years for causing the death of Alisha Goup, 16, in Oldham in February.

Choudhury and Rahman were racing through the streets of Oldham on February 23, recklessly overtaking other drivers after a public altercation involving a baseball bat. Choudhury was going 66mph at times, more than double the speed limit. At one point, he even reversed down a road.

Choudhury hit a car turning at a junction and lost control as he tried to overtake on the wrong side of the road.

He mounted the pavement in his BMW and hit Ms Goup as she was walking along a footpath, killing her. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

Choudhury continued to drive away, but his car was damaged and had to stop. Bystanders stopped him from getting away and he was arrested.

Warning: distressing footage

Footage shows dangerous racing through Oldham ahead of crash which killed teenager

He told police: "I was driving down the road and I was going too fast because I was trying to get away because these men were chasing me with a knife and now someone has punched me.

"Later replying after his arrest and treatment; “Have I killed someone?" Rahman was also arrested a few days later and charged.

Alisha's parents said: "She was everything to us and was the reason we woke up everyday and went to work to give us all a better life.

"We are a small, quiet, very private family, we did everything together as a family...

Alisha Goup
Alisha Goup. Picture: GMP

"Alisha was the most caring, selfless, sensible person you could meet. She was the glue that kept all the children together, she was always there for her parents and her siblings.

"The dreadful news of Alisha being killed, not crossing the road but whilst walking on the pavement is hard to take as we always ensured the children all knew about road safety from a young age, little did we know none of that would matter as she was killed in a place you are supposed to be safe, the pavement. How are we ever supposed to let our other children walk on the pavement, we don’t let them walk to school very often, we are always worried when they leave for school now.

“Our whole world fell apart. We all cried. A part of us died that day too and we all would give anything to have our Alisha back.”

After the sentencing result, Police Sergeant Louise Warhurst, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "On a day where our colleagues were actively fighting crime in Oldham due to Operation AVRO taking place, our road policing officers received the worst news and responded to this tragic incident.

Omar Choudhury
Omar Choudhury. Picture: GMP

"Alisha was walking along the footpath where she should have been safe. Tragically, Omar Choudhury and Hamidur Rahman were treating the public highway as their personal race track with no regard whatsoever for all other members of the public using the roads in Oldham that day.

Both these men drove dangerously at astonishing speeds because of a petty disagreement. They have demonstrated their arrogance by denying their responsibility throughout, each blaming the other, neither willing to accept responsibility for causing Alisha’s death. Thankfully, they were both found guilty.

Hamidur Rahman
Hamidur Rahman. Picture: GMP

"I would like to thank all the members of the public that came forward and assisted the police with our investigation. I would like to thank the family, friends and loved ones of Alisha, you have conducted yourself with dignity throughout this trial and our thoughts as a force remain with you all. We hope this investigation provides some form of closure through the justice served.

"I’d also like to remind those who think they can ignore the speed limit to think twice before using their car at high speeds. Your actions can devastate innocent members of the public in a split second and no one deserves to lose a loved one the way the family and friends of Alisha have done.

"Dangerous drivers will not be tolerated in our communities. Greater Manchester Police will deal with them robustly to keep people safe form illegal and irresponsible drivers.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nasa logo and JFK quote outside Kennedy Space Centre, Florida

Study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, says Nasa

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis: Trump’s chances of being elected if convicted ‘close to zero’

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub

Man arrested after 'alcohol-fuelled' violent disorder at the Crooked House pub

The Ocean Explorer

Luxury cruise ship stranded off Greenland is pulled free at high tide

Some schools in Leeds have been put on lockdown

Police make arrest after schools in Leeds put on lockdown following email ‘threat’ of violence against children and staff
The European Central Bank is pictured during a thunder storm in Frankfurt

Europe’s central bank hikes interest rates again even as recession threat grows

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper

Kate Garraway shares how life with Derek Draper has become a 'new dance' but it's 'not all doom and gloom'

Greater Manchester Police hit by cyber-attack

Thousands of police officers have their names and pictures stolen after cyber-attack on Greater Manchester Police

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un shake hands

South Korea expresses concern over Kim and Putin’s military co-operation talks

People searching for survivors in Derna, Libya

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

Chocolate covered strawberries banned at London's Borough Market

Chocolate-covered strawberries banned at Borough Market after greengrocer told 'they don’t count as fruit'

Ulez expanded in August this year

Another legal challenge to Ulez expansion fails as judge rules bid to pause scheme would be 'impossible to grant'

Screens displayed the test alarm message at a train station in Berlin

Germany retests emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens fail to sound

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 following brain cancer diagnosis

Taylor Swift

US newspaper chain looking to hire Taylor Swift and Beyonce experts

The sunny weather is set to continue

The Indian summer continues: Week-long sunny spell to hit the UK before autumn really begins

Latest News

See more Latest News

The presentation was slammed by a UFO witness

'Alien corpses' with three fingers and long heads presented in Mexico are 'unsubstantiated stunt' insists UFO expert
Supporters of Child Q outside Hackney Town Hall last year

Three Metropolitan Police officers could face the sack over strip-search of 15-year-old schoolgirl Child Q
A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot day in Madrid

Spain records third hottest summer since records began

American researcher Mark Dickey

American explorer thought he would die during 11-day ordeal in Turkish cave

The Ocean Explorer

Covid cases reported on luxury cruise ship that ran aground off Greenland

Reporter Isa Balado confronted a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her on air

Fury as Spanish TV reporter groped live on air before confronting 'idiot' in viral video

Parents hit out at Holderness Academy over its uniform policy

School put child in isolation for wearing uniform from supermarket and not from the official supplier
An SU-27 fighter launched a missile at a British spy plane in international air space, sources have said

Russian pilot 'tried to shoot down RAF spy plane over Black Sea' because he wrongly thought he was clear to attack
People at a shrine in front of the building

People jumped from upper floors of Hanoi high-rise to escape fire, witnesses say

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney

Sydney blanketed by smoke for fourth consecutive day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit