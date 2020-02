Moment brave pensioner boxes his way out of attempted robbery at Cardiff cashpoint

This is the moment a plucky pensioner fought back after a robber tried to steal the money he had just withdrawn from a cash machine.

The 77-year-old squared up to the masked robber and threw several punches at him during the incident outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Colchester Avenue, Cardiff, on February 5.

South Wales Police said the victim was using the cash machine when he was approached by a man demanding the cash and his bank card.

The pensioner bravely fought off the suspect, who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue.

In the footage, the attacker appears to be brandishing a small metal item in his right hand as he lunges at the innocent victim.

Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said: "The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken.

The attempted robbery was caught on CCTV. Picture: Cardiff Police

"We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward."

The suspect was described as white, carrying a black ruck sack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.