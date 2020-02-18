Moment brave pensioner boxes his way out of attempted robbery at Cardiff cashpoint
18 February 2020, 18:18
This is the moment a plucky pensioner fought back after a robber tried to steal the money he had just withdrawn from a cash machine.
The 77-year-old squared up to the masked robber and threw several punches at him during the incident outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Colchester Avenue, Cardiff, on February 5.
South Wales Police said the victim was using the cash machine when he was approached by a man demanding the cash and his bank card.
The pensioner bravely fought off the suspect, who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue.
In the footage, the attacker appears to be brandishing a small metal item in his right hand as he lunges at the innocent victim.
Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, said: "The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken.
"We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward."
The suspect was described as white, carrying a black ruck sack and was wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.