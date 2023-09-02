Horrifying moment cyclist is thrown into air by car driving on wrong side of road at traffic lights

CCTV footage captured the moment. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the heart-stopping moment a cyclist is knocked down after a car drives on the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle.

The incident happened at around 7:40pm on Thursday in Shear Brow, at the Four Lane Ends junction, Blackburn.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the car, a silver Seat, waiting behind a vehicle at a set of traffic lights before it decides to pull out on the wrong side of the road to overtake it.

As the car pulls into the wrong lane, it charges head on into a cyclist on the other side of the road.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, smashes into the windscreen and is hurled off his bike into the air before crashing into the ground.

The car pulled out onto the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle. Picture: Facebook

The cyclist was hurled into the air. Picture: Facebook

He lies on the floor motionless before rolling over, at which point a driver in a nearby car is seen exiting their vehicle to rush to his aid.

The cyclist was hurried to hospital with multiple fractures after the incident but the severity of his injuries is not known.

"We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 8pm to reports of a collision between a pedal cycle and a car on Shear Brow, Blackburn,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

The man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital afterwards. Picture: Facebook

"The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with fractures.

"A 23-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and driving - excess drugs. He is in custody."

A photo captured after the incident showed the car involved with a shattered windscreen and dents on the bonnet.

