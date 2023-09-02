Horrifying moment cyclist is thrown into air by car driving on wrong side of road at traffic lights

2 September 2023, 22:46

CCTV footage captured the moment.
CCTV footage captured the moment. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the heart-stopping moment a cyclist is knocked down after a car drives on the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident happened at around 7:40pm on Thursday in Shear Brow, at the Four Lane Ends junction, Blackburn.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the car, a silver Seat, waiting behind a vehicle at a set of traffic lights before it decides to pull out on the wrong side of the road to overtake it.

As the car pulls into the wrong lane, it charges head on into a cyclist on the other side of the road.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, smashes into the windscreen and is hurled off his bike into the air before crashing into the ground.

Read more: OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field

Read more: Terrifying moment man 'tries to kidnap girl, 11, in broad daylight' before heroic stranger steps in to save her

The car pulled out onto the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle.
The car pulled out onto the wrong side of the road to overtake another vehicle. Picture: Facebook
The cyclist was hurled into the air.
The cyclist was hurled into the air. Picture: Facebook

He lies on the floor motionless before rolling over, at which point a driver in a nearby car is seen exiting their vehicle to rush to his aid.

The cyclist was hurried to hospital with multiple fractures after the incident but the severity of his injuries is not known.

"We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 8pm to reports of a collision between a pedal cycle and a car on Shear Brow, Blackburn,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

The man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital afterwards.
The man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital afterwards. Picture: Facebook

"The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with fractures.

"A 23-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and driving - excess drugs. He is in custody."

A photo captured after the incident showed the car involved with a shattered windscreen and dents on the bonnet.

The driver, 23, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and driving with excess drugs, police confirmed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mobile camera units have been deployed following a wave of Ulez camera vandalism.

Sadiq Khan deploys Ulez vans to catch drivers after wave of vigilante vandalism on cameras

Headteachers are desperately trying to sort arrangements for pupils ahead of the new term on Monday.

Headteachers scramble to make schools safe to reopen ahead of new term amid 'challenging' concrete safety concerns

King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary

The judge sided with Kevin Costner following the hearing.

Kevin Costner wins child support battle against Christine Baumgartner as he's ordered to pay slashed sum of $63,000

Shannon Meenan Browse, 32, was left unable to eat after the surgery.

Mother-of-four, 32, dies after ‘starving slowly over 18 months’ following gastric sleeve surgery abroad

It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far

Full list of schools affected by concrete safety fears so far as new closures confirmed

RMT Mick Lynch (archive image) spoke to LBC this morning

'Let’s get it in the open': RMT leader Mick Lynch agrees to negotiate with government live on TV amid ongoing strikes

It could reach as high as 30C next week

Exact day UK will be hit by 30C heatwave next week before wet and windy end to washout summer

Suella Braverman has slammed 'woke' police officers for 'eroding public trust'

Home Secretary slams cops for 'taking the knee' and 'dancing with activists' as she orders review into 'woke' policing

Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76

Jimmy Buffett dead at 76: Tributes pour in for legendary Margaritaville singer

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed buried next to son on family estate almost 26 years after Dodi died in car crash with Princess Diana

Blendon Township released the footage on social media

Pregnant mother shot dead by US police officer as heartbroken family demand cop is charged

The listing has since been removed

Shock as single night in tent offered for more than £800 on Airbnb

Hospitals and court buildings could also be at risk of RAAC failure

Hospitals and courts could be at risk of collapse as well as schools amid crumbling concrete fears, expert warns

Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe

Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, centre with police shield, are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on January 6 2021

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed dies, with ex-Harrods and Fulham owner passing away 26 years after son's fatal crash with Diana
Dmitry Muratov

Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent

Luis Rubiales has defended his kiss again

Spain football chief Luis Rubiales claims kiss with Jenni Hermoso was 'mutual and consented' despite striker's complaint
The alligator hunters wrestled with their quarry for 4 hours

'I felt fear like never before': Alligator hunters catch 400-kilo, 4-metre long 'monster' in bid to keep people safe
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon passes

PC Harry Chaplin's vehicle collided with the family car at speed

Shocking footage of police officer smashing car into family vehicle at twice the speed limit, seriously injuring mother
Squatters stand on a rooftop overlooking the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

An officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield

Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'
Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit