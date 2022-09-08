Moment Liz Truss was briefed about the Queen's health in the House of Commons

By Lauren Lewis

This is the moment Liz Truss was handed a note telling her about concerns around the Queen's health.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi handed the prime minister a note during a debate in the House of Commons over energy prices.

Footage on Parliament TV showed Mr Zahawi speaking quietly to Ms Truss while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was making a statement across the chamber.

Video also showed Mr Zahawi appearing to walk back from the speaker's chair after apparently handing a note with the news to Lindsay Hoyle MP.

Minutes later Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner appears to be handed a note from along the front bench.

Ms Rayner and Sir Keir later exited the Commons.

This is the moment Liz Truss was handed a note by Nadhim Zahawi telling her about concerns around the Queen's health. Picture: LBC

Read more: Liz Truss freezes energy bills at £2,500 for two years saving Brits £1,000 in 'extraordinary' plan to tackle crisis

It comes as all the Queen's children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, rushed to Balmoral today after Buckingham Palace announced doctors were concerned for her health.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch is "comfortable" and is under supervision following doctors orders at Balmoral.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London this evening but the couple have changed their plans at the 11th hour and are heading to Aberdeenshire.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Read more: 'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle said MPs "send our best wishes" to the monarch and the Royal Family is in their "thoughts and prayers".

The Queen has spent the summer up at Balmoral, her Scottish estate, and did not come back to London to appoint Ms Truss as prime minister due to ongoing mobility issues.

She also had to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday over health concerns.

Ms Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."