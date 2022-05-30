Mona Lisa smeared with cake by eco-protester dressed as old lady in a wheelchair

A man smeared cake across the Mona Lisa. Picture: @lukeXC2002/Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair has smeared cake all over the Mona Lisa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Video posted on social media shows a man covering the painting's glass case with cake as a shocked crowd looks on at the Louvre in Paris.

He appears to be wearing lipstick and a wig.

One witness wrote on social media that he jumped out of a wheelchair before attempting "to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa".

The person added that the man then smeared cake over the glass before throwing "roses everywhere all before being tackled by security".

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂 pic.twitter.com/Uy2taZ4ZMm — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

As he was escorted from the building, he reportedly told bystanders in French: "Think about the planet… there are people who are destroying the planet, think about it…

“All the artists tell you think about the planet, all artists think about the planet. That's why I did this."

The Mona Lisa, which was painted by Leonardo da Vinci in the early 1500s, is one of the most famous paintings in the world.

It is not thought to have been damaged in the incident.