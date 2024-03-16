Mordaunt links 'just bait for Tory moderates to trigger leadership election for Braverman or Badenoch'

16 March 2024, 23:00

Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.
Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sunak loyalists told the Sunday Telegraph that Ms Mordaunt is a "stalking horse" being used by Tory fringes to trigger the leadership election they need to install Suella Braverman or Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader before a general election.\

The source, who described Ms Mordaunt as "an empty vessel", claimed that enthusiasm for Ms Mordaunt could spur centrist Tories into sending letters of no confidence in Mr Sunak in - and trigger a leadership challenge.

Read More: Tories have ‘rushed’ new extremism definition which could ‘become stick to beat police with’, former Met boss warns

The retort follows reports that Ms Mordaunt was being lined up by the Tory right to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - but only if she gives up control over transgender issues.

Sources speaking to the Daily Mail on Saturday said that the Leader of the House of Commons was being lined up to replace the beleaguered Sunak in a "coronation" leadership election.

One naysayer over the links regarding Ms Mordaunt pointed out that with a majority of just over 15,000, Mordaunt could be without a seat after the next general election.

Ms Badenoch commands a majority of over 27,000 votes in her constituency.

Any change in leader would see the Tories rolling the dice on a fourth PM in just five years.

The newspaper reported that discussions had been held by Tories about the switch - intended to reverse Conservative polling fortunes.

London, UK, 12th March, 2024. Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt departs the Cabinet Office after the weekly Minister's meeting. Credit: Eleventh Hour Photography/Alamy Live News
Sources speaking to the Daily Mail say that the Leader of the House of Commons is being lined up to replace the beleaguered Sunak in a "coronation" leadership election. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mordaunt was tipped as a potential unifier in the party - as an alternative to controversial candidates Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman of the Tory right.

But some have been reluctant to rally around Ms Mordaunt because of her "woke" views on gender.

The discussions reportedly suggested that Ms Mordaunt defer control on social issues to other members of her party in order to secure support.

A former moderate Tory minister suggested on Saturday that it was 'much more likely' Rishi Sunak would be replaced as PM than before.

The politician told the Mail: "The mood has shifted a long way this week. There is a feeling that we cannot go on as we are and that even Penny would be better.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left)
A former moderate Tory minister suggested that it was 'much more likely' Rishi Sunak would be replaced as PM than before. Picture: Alamy

"She would have to allow social policy to be set by others but if you got over that hurdle, you could see the Right prepared to swing behind her if it was the only way to get rid of Rishi and avoid a contest."

"Until very recently I thought the idea of changing leader again was ridiculous. But No 10's handling of some recent events has been so astonishingly bad that I think it is becoming much more likely to happen. You could not have another contest and the only possible candidate I can see people uniting behind is Penny."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

Breaking
Councils will be banned from bringing in hated low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) without public consultation under new Government plans.

LTNs to be banned if they do not have public support under new Government rules

Right-wing politician and actor Laurence Fox had accused his ex-wife Billie Piper of playing the victim after she made comments about co-parenting with him after their divorce six years ago.

'Playing the victim': Laurence Fox hits back at ex-wife Billie Piper after co-parenting complaints

Someone is evacuated

Suspect arrested after three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Grant Shapps was forced to abandon a trip to the Ukrainian city of Odesa because of a missile threat from Russia.

Grant Shapps forced to cancel Ukraine plans after 'credible Russian missile threat' in latest security blunder

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage

Pennsylvania-Shootings

Suspect barricades himself inside home with hostages after deadly shootings

Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir

St Patricks Day in Chicago

US parades cap St Patrick’s Day celebrations – a little early

Police in Philadelphia

Residents urged to shelter in place after three killed in Philadelphia shootings

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have led an anti-hate protest to the Home Office - as demonstrators march in support of Diane Abbott after she was targeted for abuse by a Tory donor.

'It's been a difficult week': Diane Abbott thanks marchers who joined allies at anti-hate protest after Tory donor row

Russia Ukraine

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling leaves two people dead in border city

St John Henry Newman Catholic School in Carlisle

Arrest over alleged 'hate crime' after video showing black pupil forced to kiss white boy's shoe near school

Ang Phula Sherpa, Dr Beck Weathers & David Breashears attending the “Everest” American Premiere held at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Everest filmmaker David Breashears dies aged 68

Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

Travel mayhem ensues after closures and crash on M25 and five-mile tailback on diversion route

Tom Cruise reportedly has helicopters on standby to help Mission: Impossible cast and crew avoid the M25 closure traffic.

Tom Cruise faces ‘M25 Mission Impossible’ as he plans helicopter diversion route for film crew struggling to reach set

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sainsbury's and Tesco have both reported technical issues.

Sainsbury's and Tesco restore some services after both supermarkets hit with major outages on the same day
India Navy

Indian navy intercepts bulk carrier hijacked by Somali pirates

Russia Election

Russians cast ballots on second day of election to extend Putin’s rule

The M25 has been closed until Monday in the first ever daytime closure.

Traffic chaos begins as M25 shuts for first time with councillor warning gridlock could send village into ‘lockdown’
Box Duran Health

Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for heart problem

India Elections

India announces multi-phase general elections starting on April 19

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas expected to restart

Vaughan Gething has been confirmed as the next first minister of Wales.

Vaughan Gething to become Wales' next first minister after winning Labour leadership contest
Lindsay Sandiford has been given hope of freedom after more than 10 years in an Indonesian prison.

British grandmother on death row in Bali for more than 10 years for drug smuggling given ‘one final hope of escape'
The supermarket chain has said it will not be able to fulfil the majority of online deliveries today.

Sainsbury's hit by 'technical issue' as supermarket warns 'majority' of customers will not receive online deliveries

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit