Mordaunt links 'just bait for Tory moderates to trigger leadership election for Braverman or Badenoch'

By Chay Quinn

Calls for Penny Mordaunt to replace Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are designed to trigger a leadership election for a right-wing Tory to win, PM allies have claimed.

Sunak loyalists told the Sunday Telegraph that Ms Mordaunt is a "stalking horse" being used by Tory fringes to trigger the leadership election they need to install Suella Braverman or Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader before a general election.\

The source, who described Ms Mordaunt as "an empty vessel", claimed that enthusiasm for Ms Mordaunt could spur centrist Tories into sending letters of no confidence in Mr Sunak in - and trigger a leadership challenge.

The retort follows reports that Ms Mordaunt was being lined up by the Tory right to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - but only if she gives up control over transgender issues.

Sources speaking to the Daily Mail on Saturday said that the Leader of the House of Commons was being lined up to replace the beleaguered Sunak in a "coronation" leadership election.

One naysayer over the links regarding Ms Mordaunt pointed out that with a majority of just over 15,000, Mordaunt could be without a seat after the next general election.

Ms Badenoch commands a majority of over 27,000 votes in her constituency.

Any change in leader would see the Tories rolling the dice on a fourth PM in just five years.

The newspaper reported that discussions had been held by Tories about the switch - intended to reverse Conservative polling fortunes.

Ms Mordaunt was tipped as a potential unifier in the party - as an alternative to controversial candidates Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman of the Tory right.

But some have been reluctant to rally around Ms Mordaunt because of her "woke" views on gender.

The discussions reportedly suggested that Ms Mordaunt defer control on social issues to other members of her party in order to secure support.

A former moderate Tory minister suggested on Saturday that it was 'much more likely' Rishi Sunak would be replaced as PM than before.

The politician told the Mail: "The mood has shifted a long way this week. There is a feeling that we cannot go on as we are and that even Penny would be better.

"She would have to allow social policy to be set by others but if you got over that hurdle, you could see the Right prepared to swing behind her if it was the only way to get rid of Rishi and avoid a contest."

"Until very recently I thought the idea of changing leader again was ridiculous. But No 10's handling of some recent events has been so astonishingly bad that I think it is becoming much more likely to happen. You could not have another contest and the only possible candidate I can see people uniting behind is Penny."