More than 100 people killed in landslide in Papua New Guinea

Local officials and aid groups said a massive landslide struck a village in Papua New Guinea's highlands. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

More than 100 people have been killed in a landslide in Papua New Guinea, Australian media reported.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Australian Broadcasting Corporation said the landslide hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the South Pacific island nation's capital Port Moresby at about 3am local time.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher.

Social media video shows locals pulling out buried bodies.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher. Picture: Getty

The Papua New Guinea government and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cities.

With 10 million people, it is the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, home to 27 million.

Read more: Rescue crews search for survivors as 4 dead and 16 injured after building collapses at tourist hotspot in Majorca