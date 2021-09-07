More than 1000 migrants in small boats attempt Channel crossing in one day

By Emma Soteriou

More than 1,000 migrants attempted to cross the English Channel and get into the UK on Monday, official figures have confirmed.

British authorities either rescued or intercepted 785 men, women and children.

Meanwhile, in France, authorities intercepted 14 crossings on the same day, stopping 378 people from reaching the UK.

It comes after witness reports previously suggested around 1,000 had tried to cross the Channel to the UK - reportedly a record breaking number.

On Sunday, four toddlers and a baby were among 158 migrants who attempted the crossing, wrapped in hooded jackets and being carried in an adults' arms.

Last week's arrivals brought the total number of people who had crossed to the UK aboard small boats in 2021 to more than 12,500.

There have since been reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel has threatened to withdraw the £54 million promised to France to assist in preventing the migrant crisis, due to the growing numbers still attempting the journey.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged the French to "stiffen their sinews" moving forward.

However, France accused Ms Patel of "breaching trust" over her warnings, according to The Telegraph.

The Home Secretary is set to discuss the crisis with her French counterpart - Gerald Darmanin - on Wednesday at the G7 in London.

Dan O’Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.

"We’re determined to target the criminals at every level, so far, we have secured nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts.

"But there is more to do. The government’s New Plan for Immigration is the only credible way to fix the broken asylum system, breaking the business model of criminal gangs and welcoming people through safe and legal routes."