More than 300 civilians evacuated from Mariupol as Russia storms steelworks

More than 300 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

More than 300 civilians were evacuated from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Speaking in his evening address, Mr Zelenskyy said 344 people had been evacuated from the city and were heading northwest for Zaporizhzhia, which is controlled by Kyiv.

The evacuation effort included "several dozen civilians" who were previously trapped in Mariupol's final stronghold - the Azovstal steel plant.

It comes as Russia's military said it would open humanitarian corridors for the next three days, allowing civilians to leave the facility.

Hundred are still believed to be trapped inside the plant, including women and children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the update in his evening address. Picture: Facebook

In an online posting, the military said the corridors would be open from 8am to 6pm local time.

Pascal Hundt, Red Cross' head of delegation in Ukraine, said: "We are relieved that more lives have been spared.

"We welcome the renewed efforts of the parties with regards to safe passage operations.

"They remain crucial and urgent in light of the immense suffering of the civilians."

It comes as Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched an all-out assault on the steelworks in the city.

Russian forces are reported to have entered "the territory of the plant" after days of attacks.

In a Telegram video message, Azov commander Denis Prokopenko said: "I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy... the situation is extremely difficult."

Women and children are being evacuated to Zaporizhzhia. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the UK Government has announced it will be providing £45 million in funding to help the most vulnerable in Ukraine and at its borders.

The money will go to UN agencies and charities delivering aid and supporting survivors of sexual violence in the war-torn nation.

This means the UK's full £220 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine has now been allocated.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "Britain has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine throughout this conflict.

"As one of the largest humanitarian donors we will continue to make sure those bearing the brunt of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's vile war have the lifesaving aid they need.

"British aid is supporting the most vulnerable in Ukraine, particularly women and children, who are facing increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation."

The Azovstal steel plant is Ukraine's final stronghold in Mariupol. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson vowed to "carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid" as he addressed the country's parliament.

Nearly 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance within Ukraine, according to the UN.

Some seven million are internally displaced, while 5.5 million refugees have spilled into neighbouring countries.