More than one million children missed school last week for Covid-19-related reasons

20 July 2021, 12:12 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 12:20

By Asher McShane

More than one million children in England were out of school last week due to Covid-19 related reasons, Government figures show.

The Department for Education released data today that shows an estimated 1.05 million pupils were out of school on July 15, the equivalent of around one in seven (14.3%).

Of the 1.05m pupils who missed school:

- 773,700 pupils were self-isolating due to a possible contact with a case of coronavirus from inside school;

- 160,300 pupils were self-isolating due to a possible contact with a case of coronavirus from outside school;

- 47,200 pupils had a confirmed case of coronavirus;

- 34,800 pupils were absent as a result of school closures due to Covid-19 related reasons;

- 34,500 pupils had a suspected case of coronavirus.

The attendance figures for state school pupils have been adjusted to exclude those year 11-13 students not expected to attend because they are off-site, the DfE said.

This story is being updated

