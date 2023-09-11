Shocking footage shows families fleeing as historic Marrakech mosque burns, with quake death toll nearing 2,500

11 September 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 14:17

Shocking footage shows families fleeing as smoke rises from historic mosque as death toll following quake nears 2,500
Shocking footage shows families fleeing as smoke rises from historic mosque as death toll following quake nears 2,500. Picture: LBC / Alamy / X

By Danielle DeWolfe

Dramatic footage shows a plume of smoke rising from a historic Marrakech mosque as families flee following Morocco's deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake, as the country's death toll nears 2,500.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The footage, uploaded to social media platform X following the disaster, shows plumes of smoke rising from the 12th Century Kutubiya Mosque, with terrified screams ringing out.

Locals carrying children can be seen fleeing the scene following the quake, with 2,497 people now said to have died following Friday's earthquake.

Measuring in at 69 meters (226 foot), the mosque's tower - known by many as the “roof of Marrakesh” - suffered structural damage following the quake. Despite concerns, the structure remained standing.

It follows the emergence of footage showing aid trucks rolling into the city of Marrakesh, as relief efforts in the country began.

The extensive damage extended across the Unesco World Heritage site, with the instantly recognisable sections of red wall surrounding Marrakech's Old City reduced to rubble.

Three days of national mourning have since been declared in the country as aid efforts continue.

Footage shared online showed people screaming as they fled from collapsing buildings, with a huge cloud of dust rising above Marrakesh.

The devastating scenes also showed locals coming together to rescue those trapped in rubble while huge crowds gathered in open areas across the city to rest for the night.

On Saturday evening, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning.

Relief efforts begin in Morocco after earthquake

Flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings, according to state media.

The King also ordered shelter, food and support for survivors, calling on the armed forces to assist rescue teams.

Read more: 'Give yourself up': Family of escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife's heartfelt plea as huge manhunt continues

Read more: 'Fired up' Rishi Sunak vows to keep cutting inflation, but refuses to commit to cutting taxes

It comes after he US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds.

Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

The tremor's epicentre struck near the town of Ighil, roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakesh.

The full death toll of the most powerful quake to hit Morocco in 120 years will not be known until rescuers complete the challenging journey to the remote mountain villages that were the hardest hit.

The UK said it was ready to assist in any way needed while France, Spain and Israel offered to help with the search and rescue.

Roads near the quake's epicentre were jammed with vehicles and blocked with collapsed rocks, local media reported.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18 kilometres (11 miles) below the Earth's surface, while Morocco's seismic agency put it at 8 kilometres (5 miles) down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

Rishi Sunak said his thoughts are with everyone affected by the "terrible" earthquake.

"The UK stands ready to support our Moroccan friends," the Prime Minister wrote on social media, in a message that echoed that of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Mr Cleverly pledged support in "whatever way we can".

Though earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths in 1960.

National Institute of Geophysics' head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning, Lahcen Mhanni, told 2M TV that the earthquake was "exceptional".

He said: "Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size.

"It is the strongest earthquake recorded in the region."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The mother of a girl, 11, attacked by an XL bully has thanked god she survived

Mum of girl, 11, who was attacked by crazed 'Bully XL' in Birmingham 'thanks god' her daughter is alive

A 9/11 memorial event

Bells toll as US marks 22 years since horror of September 11

Exclusive
Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

Hospital consultants undertake more than 100,000 treatments for dog attacks in the last 15 years

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

reland fans are seen ahead of the team's match against Romania on Saturday

Irish female rugby fan kidnapped and gang-raped after watching World Cup match in Bordeaux

Joe Biden was interrupted by his press secretary but continued speaking with a muted microphone.

Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff

Scott Mitchell with Tanya Franks (l) and Barbara Windsor (r)

'They Are Polar Opposites': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell on finding love with EastEnders star

Keir Starmer responds to horrific dog attack.

'Clearly something needs to change': Keir Starmer calls for action against XL Bully 'devil dogs' after attacks

A child shows distress

Aid teams battle to reach Moroccan quake-hit towns as death toll tops 2,400

Dozens of Wilko shops are shutting across the country

Wilko to disappear from UK high streets as rescue deal collapses - full list of shops to shut from tomorrow

New DNA tests, paired with Levi Bellfield's apparent confession, may prove Michael Stone's innocence.

'I didn't do this': Man convicted of gruesome 1996 hammer double killings pleads innocence, blaming another murderer

XL bullies could be banned

XL bullies explained: How dangerous is the breed, and will it be banned after Birmingham dog attack?

Angel Lynn has spoken her first words in three years

Woman left paralysed after falling from a van during ex-boyfriend's kidnap bid says first word in three years

Geert Wilders

Former Pakistani cricketer sentenced to 12 years over bounty on far-right figure

The Tory parliamentary expert on China accused of spying for Beijing has said he is 'completely innocent'

Tory parliamentary researcher accused of spying for China says he’s 'completely innocent'

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

North Korean train thought to be carrying Kim Jong Un departs for Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Blast wreckage

Roadside bombing in north-western Pakistan kills security officer

Two more victims of 9/11 identified

Cutting edge DNA identifies two more victims of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks - the first in two years
10 shops are contributing to a nationwide crackdown on shoplifting.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s Waitrose and Co-op 'will pay police to scan shoplifters' faces' in crackdown
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

21-year-old former soldier Daniel Khalife arrives at court (R) and inset an artist's impression of his court appearance

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife 'escaped from Wandsworth prison strapped under truck with bed sheets,' court hears
Joe Biden

Biden highlights business deals and pays respects to McCain in Vietnam

Thousands of jobs are at risk after a rescue deal for Wilko collapsed

Thousands of jobs at risk as Wilko rescue deal collapses

The searing heat from September is being replaced by cooler weather and downpours

Britain's scorching heatwave leaves as thunderstorms arrive - but London escapes heavy rain
Basic goods are being tagged or locked away as some retailers turn to facial recognition amid widespread shoplifting fears

Everyday goods like butter and coffee locked away in secure cases in stores as shoplifting epidemic bites
Dawn French has described how performing her famous ‘puddle fall’ gag on TV left her in pain for many years

Dawn French reveals how recreating Vicar of Dibley puddle stunt 'left her in pain for years'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry opening the 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with JFK reference as he jokes things will be 'competitive' between him and Meghan
Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit