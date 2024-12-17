Mother and baby thrown 'into the air' as suspected drunk driver ploughs into crowd outside Lidl

The incident took place near Lidl in Bootle shortly before 1pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Conroy

A mother and her baby were thrown “into the air” by a suspected drunk driver who ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in Liverpool.

Three young children were among six people rushed to hospital following the incident that took place in Bootle, near Liverpool, shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene following reports a silver Peugeot slammed into a group of people near the Lidl shop in Marsh Lane.

“The mum and her baby have literally been tossed through the air onto a grass verge at the side of the road,” one witness has said.

“The mum was screaming about her baby, she was as white as a sheet and the pram was on its side. I've never seen anything like it.”

Two toddlers and an infant were taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with minor injuries were accompanied by an adult also with minor injuries, according to North West Ambulance Service.

Two other pedestrians also wounded were taken to Aintree University Hospital for precautionary checks.

It is understood the six people taken to hospital are not to have suffered any serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “We have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving and while unfit through drink following a road traffic collision in Bootle.

“We were contacted at 12.50pm today, Tuesday, December 17, following reports a Peugeot car had been in collision with pedestrians on Marsh Lane.

“Five people have been taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution but there are no reports of any serious injuries.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was detained at the scene.”

An ambulance service spokesman later confirmed that six people had been injured.

He added: “We have taken six patients to hospital, all with minor injuries. This includes three adults and three young children.

“Five ambulances, a response vehicle, an operational commander and an advanced paramedic attended.”

Road closures were put in place as emergency services dealt with the incident while local bus services were disrupted and police urged motorists to avoid the area.