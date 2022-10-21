Mother beat, starved and forced kids to eat their own excrement before they made a daring escape

21 October 2022, 22:37

Suspects Zaikiyah Duncan (L) and Jovia Terrell (R)
Suspects Zaikiyah Duncan (L) and Jova Terrell (R). Picture: Harris County Constable Precinct 5

By Kit Heren

Two teenage twins held prisoner by their mother made a daring escape, after they and their siblings were beaten, starved, handcuffed, kept naked and forced to drink bleach and eat their own excrement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the 16-year-old twins, a boy, stole the key to the handcuffs from his mother, hid them in his mouth and waited for their mother and her partner to fall asleep before running away from their home in Texas.

Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and boyfriend Jova Terrell, 26, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also claim they were whipped with electrical cords, beaten with a metal rod, and made to drink bleach in the Houston home.

They added that they had to drink water from the washing machine and that Ms Duncan would make them take massive doses of Benadryl to get to sleep.

One of the children's wrists injured by the handcuffs
One of the children's wrists injured by the handcuffs. Picture: Khou

A neighbour helped them after they escaped. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "Their hands were so swollen, their poor hands were bigger than the rest of their bodies."

Jeff McShan, a spokesman for the Harris County constable's office, said the children were kept naked in the laundry room most of the time.

Mr Terrell also often punched the 16-year-old boy, the twins claimed.

The children were severely malnourished when they fled the home.

They were mostly given mustard, relish or bologna sandwiches, being fed at most three times per week.

The children are still in hospital and will now probably be placed in foster care.

The children asking a neighbour for help
The children asking a neighbour for help. Picture: Khou

The horrific beatings come after Ms Duncan posted a series of apparently loving images of her with her children on social media in recent years.

In May 2021, she published a photo of her youngest son at school. "Congratulations to my Baby Boy Nicholas On all his accomplishments this school year I'm so proud of you! Second grade here he comes! Lol he is the tallest in his class!"

This is not the first time Ms Duncan has been accused of child abuse. Ten years ago a five-year-old son was taken to hospital with burns on his genitals, feet and other parts of his body. He also had bruises on his buttocks, back and elsewhere.

Doctors said the burns were probably caused by boiling water being poured onto his body.

Police went to Ms Duncan's house, where they discovered a 20-month-old baby with his hands bound.

The injured five-year-old was routinely disciplined by making him lie in a push-up position for hours at a time, causing his hands to swell.

Read more: Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds

Read more: Failures behind Rotherham child abuse scandal revealed as 1,400 girls let down by police

He was also sometimes forced to sleep on a cupboard floor, with the doors blocked so he could not escape. Other children showed signs of abuse too, investigators found.

Ms Duncan was charged with child abuse, but the children were later returned to her custody.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Frightmare display and the note

Halloween display organisers after locals get offended by scenes of 'murdered' babies

Benjamin Mendy (L) and Louis Saha Matturie (R) both deny multiple counts of rape

Benjamin Mendy trial: footballer's 'fixer' allegedly raped woman after Nando's date

Boris Johnson could stand to be the next Conservative leader

Andy Coulson: 'It's hard to see how a Boris comeback could possibly end well'

British people no longer have Covid-19 restrictions when going to Spain

Spain finally drops Covid restrictions for British holidaymakers in time for half-term

US Kanye West Parler

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report

School Shooting Michigan

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students

Boris Johnson with current Cabinet backers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Ben Wallace, Chris Heaton-Harris, Anne Marie Trevelyan, Alok Sharma and Simon Clarke

Could the comeback be on? Now six Cabinet ministers back Boris for Downing Street return as he flies home on Saturday

Trump Legal Troubles

Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to appear before the investigating committee

Donald Trump ordered to appear before committee investigating Capitol riot

Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ last year

Londoners paid nearly £400,000 extra per day after Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

US Chess Championship

Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Boris Johnson resigned for 'partygate' earlier this year, which sparked a series of protests (R)

More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

The price of a Tesco meal deal has gone up to £3.40 for Clubcard customers

'Worst thing to ever happen to this country': Tesco puts up price of meal deal

Italy Politics

Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government

Timothy King

Man jailed for raping teenage girl in the West End, in 'predatory and harrowing' alleyway attack

Capitol Riot Bannon

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cabinet ministers have come out in support of Boris.

Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite
Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Haiti Daily Life

UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

Abigail White in her police mugshot (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r)

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Bystanders stepped in to stop the attack

Moment bystanders ‘throw tables and chairs’ to stop knifeman after woman pushing buggy stabbed in London street
George Orwell

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

The Police Federation chairman has called for more funding to help prevent assaults on officers

'I challenge anyone to walk in our shoes': Officers suffer 'horrific mental scars' says Police Fed chairman
Protesters against the controversial decision to deport refugees to Rwanda

Government’s ‘last resort’ airline pulls out of Rwanda scheme

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019

Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit