Mother charged with murdering newborn baby in Coventry

The child was thought to be a few days old. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A woman has been charged with the murder of a newborn baby in Coventry.

West Midlands Police discovered the baby's body at an address in Raglan Street on March 6.

The child was thought to be a few days old, according to officers.

A post-mortem examination took place but was inconclusive, the force said, with further tests due to be carried out to establish the cause of the baby's death.

Jia Xin Teo, 21, was charged with murder and appeared before Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where she was remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court today.