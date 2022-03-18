Mum-of-two drunkenly books £4k Uber from Manchester to Ukraine 'to help out'

18 March 2022, 09:32

The women drunkenly ordered the Uber from Manchester to Ukraine.
The women drunkenly ordered the Uber from Manchester to Ukraine. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Liam Gould

A mother has claimed she drunkenly ordered a £4,500 Uber to "help out" the country after "having one too many drinks".

Leoni Fildes, 34, tried to order the Uber from Swinton, Greater Manchester, to Ukraine during a night out.

Ms Fildes had been celebrating the birthday of a close friend, when they began to talk about the situation in the Ukraine.

The mother-of-two from Manchester, who owns a dog grooming business, claims that she had a "few double pink gins and shots of Sambuca", as well as a bottle of Prosecco before attempting to book the Uber.

"I think that might have tipped me over the edge."

Uber is a taxi-booking app that allows users to book a cab on their phone. The trip was quoted by Uber to cost £4,578 for the one-way taxi to Ukraine.

The fee was higher as she attempted to book an Uber XL. A regular UberX taxi would have cost her between £2,564 and £3,313. With the UberXL option, it would have cost between £3,688 and £4,758.

Read More: 'Betrayal of British workers': P&O Ferries 'sack staff and replace with foreign labour'

The business owner was contacted by her bank to warn her about fraudulent activity on her account.

"I'm 34 - I should know better. The next day I didn't remember doing it. I was like 'oh my god'. I woke up to my bank ringing me, thinking my card had been [used fraudulently].

"I'd gone out with one of my friends in Swinton. We came up with the conversation about the war in Ukraine.

"One too many drinks later, we were trying to get a taxi home. We said 'shall we get a taxi and go help them?'"

Despite booking the ride, Ms Fildes was saved the expenses after the ride was rejected due to insufficient funds.

"Uber tried to take the payment nine times out of my account. They were pretty determined. Normally, Uber allow a trip in advance but they've recently stopped it so I was lucky".

She questioned what would have happened if the payment went through.

"I don’t know what I’d do if Uber had let me order it. I don’t think I’d have got in but you don’t know after a drink. I might have piled into the taxi and realised when we got further out."

An Uber spokesperson said they were investigating the issue.

This comes as Ukraine faces its third week under Russian invasion - with Russian President Vladimir Putin issuing a chilling statement on the conflict after bombing a theatre housing refugees.

Survivors have since emerged from the rubble after Russian troops launched an attack on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol where as many as 1,200 civilians including, women, children and the elderly, were taking refuge.

Read More: Survivors 'emerging alive' after Russian bomb hits theatre used as shelter in Mariupol

Ms Fildes said that it was easier to get an Uber to war-stricken Ukraine than to her Manchester home.

"After we'd done that, I couldn't get a taxi for about an hour and a half.

"They were allowing me to go to Ukraine but not 10 minutes up the road back home."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover

P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

Breaking
Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

Breaking
The incident happened on Maguire Drive in Richmond

Triple stabbing leaves one man dead in Richmond as murder probe launched

P&O Ferries has been blasted as "shoddy and appalling" by James Heappey.

'Shoddy and appalling': Minister blasts P&O's mass sacking but admits Govt is 'powerless'

Bus strikes could take place from next Monday.

Bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London over 'pathetic' pay

James Heappey said Ben Wallace can "give out a good bollocking" when he needs to.

'He gives a good bollocking': Minister reacts to defence sec being target of hoax call

Ofcom has revoked the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'

Kemi Badenoch made the comments while defending a new strategy in the Commons.

Outrage over black girl strip-searched 'shows UK cares about ethnic minorities'

The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has "refused" to close them.

Burger King's Russian operator 'refuses' to close restaurants over Ukraine invasion

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen

Camilla replaces Meghan: Duchess takes key role as National Theatre patron

Citizens Advice has warned 14.5m Brits won't be able to pay their bills by October

Another £145 hike to energy bills in October will leave 14.5m Brits in the dark and cold

Stewards and police got to work removing the protester

Eco activist locks himself to football goalpost in Premier League protest

Police have seen a rise young people being drawn into terrorism

Top terror cop warns extremist groups are using games to draw boys into violent ideologies

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said debates in parliament became "very tense" and "difficult" when John Bercow was Speaker

'Tense and difficult' Lindsay Hoyle 'had heated debates' with Bercow but wasn't bullied

Sir Lindsay confirmed one plan is to leave the Commons for 20 years for refurbishment

MPs could leave Commons for 20 years for £13bn refurb, Lindsay Hoyle admits

Ben Wallace said he was the victim of an attempt at "dirty tricks"

'Dirty tricks': Imposter posing as Ukraine PM manages to call UK defence secretary

Latest News

See more Latest News

A driver with her Volkswagen

Volkswagen recalls 240,000 cars in US and Canada over faulty brakes
A journalist at TOLO News

Taliban arrest TV staff over report criticising decision to ban foreign dramas
A man in Hong Kong

Infections hit one million as Hong Kong struggles with fresh wave of Covid
Ahmed with drawing of Lewis Hamilton's car

Son of man on death row sends letter asking for help to Lewis Hamilton
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef hit by widespread coral bleaching

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine

Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv

Russia Ukraine War

Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Texas Crash Golf-Teams

Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’
Russia Griner Arrested Basketball

Russian court extends detention of US basketball star

Dolly Parton

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Dolly Parton: Voters will decide if you are in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police