Mother of murdered student Libby Squire plans to meet killer to find out what happened to her daughter

23 October 2022, 10:11

The parents of Libby Squire: Lisa and Russell
The parents of Libby Squire: Lisa and Russell. Picture: Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The mother of murdered student Libby Squire says she plans to meet her daughter’s killer to find out exactly what happened to her.

Pawel Relowicz was jailed for 27 years after raping and murdering Libby in January 2019.

Court artist Elizabeth Cook of Pawel Relowicz
Court artist Elizabeth Cook of Pawel Relowicz. Picture: Alamy

She had been on a night out with her friends in Hull but was refused entry to a nightclub for being too drunk.

Her friends put her in a taxi home but instead of going inside, she went on walk and was snatched by Relowicz.

Her body was found almost two months after she went missing on March 20 by a fisherman in the Humber Estuary.

Police hunting for Missing Student Libby Squire
Police hunting for Missing Student Libby Squire. Picture: Getty

The butcher, now 28, denied killing Libby and pathologists have been unable to determine her cause of death because of the amount of time her body was in the water which is why her mother is now fighting to meet the man who killed her.

Speaking to The Times ahead of a Sky Documentary called ‘Libby are you home yet?’ airing on Thursday, Ms Squire said: “I’m under no illusion that he’s ever going to tell me what happened because he still says he hasn’t done anything,” but she said that Relowciz has agreed to meeting her and the details are still being organised.

The order of service for the funeral of Libby Squire
The order of service for the funeral of Libby Squire. Picture: Alamy

Relowicz was charged by police for rape after traces of his sperm were found in Libby.

But Libby was not the first women he targeted, in the months before her death he prowled the streets of Hull committing a string of increasingly serious sex crimes – all involving women and of a sexual nature.

His trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard he had stolen sex toys and underwear from student houses and masturbated in front of women in public.

Lisa is also now campaigning for intervention – like referral programmes – for people convicted of ‘lower-level’ sex crimes.

