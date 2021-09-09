Mother shocked after police called over chalk hopscotch grid 'vandalism'

The kids used chalk to draw the traditional grid on the ground for game. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

A mother was left shocked after one of her neighbours reported her children to the police for "vandalism" after they chalked a hopscotch grid on the pavement.

Sarah Goodwin said her three young children and several of their friends had used chalk to create outlines for the traditional game on the walkaway.

The markings later washed away but Sarah was stunned when the police and local housing association were both called by an anonymous unhappy neighbour complaining about the "vandalism."

Posting on the group, Family Lockdown Tips and Ideas, Sarah wrote: "How do you feel about children chalking on the pavement? Nothing offensive.

"My children are 6, 9, and 13, plus their friends. Hopscotch, tracks for scooters, drawing around themselves and it completely washed away a few days later.

"Had complaints made about it to housing and police. I thought kids playing outside was better than sat in, in front of screens."

The shocked mother revealed on the group that her kids and others had been back out with the chalk.

"After their first day back at school and playing at the park, they went out and chalked some more yesterday," she wrote.

"They played more hopscotch, what time is it Mr Wolf? made a road for the bikes with traffic lights, roundabouts and parking, to which even passers by joined in.

"The kids loved it and so did I. They played out for about three and a half hours with friends and neighbours, 12 children in total aging from 4 to 13.

"They laughed lots and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Loved the community spirit it brought.

"I'm sorry but anyone who thinks this needs to be complained about has a serious problem. Or the person who loudly said have you seen the state of this, needs to get a life as when the rain comes in a few days it will be gone.

"I am making the most of possibly the last few nice days before winter kicks in."