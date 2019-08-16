Mother Who Killed Her Twins On Boxing Day Sentenced To 10 Years

Steve Ford, father of Chloe and Jake Ford, arrives at the Old Bailey in London ahead of the sentencing of their mother, Samantha Ford, after she admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Picture: PA

A mother who admitted killing her two young children out of "anger" at her estranged husband has been sentenced to 10 years detention. She will complete her sentence in jail after psychiatric treatment.

A judge at the Old Bailey ordered that Samantha Ford, 38, be detained in a secure hospital until such time as she is deemed fit to be moved to prison within that 10-year period.



Ms Ford had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her 23-month-old twins, who were conceived via IVF treatment.

The depressed mother drowned her twins, Chloe and Jake, at their home in Margate, Kent, on Boxing Day 2018



Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the London-bound carriageway of the A299 Thanet Way in the early hours of Thursday, 27 December 2018 where they found Ms Ford who had been driving one of the vehicles.

She told the officers she had killed her children – a boy and a girl.



Ms Ford directed officers to her home address in Castle Drive, Margate, where they found the children. They were taken to a local hospital where they were declared deceased.



A cause of death could not be ascertained following post-mortem examinations.



Samantha Ford was arrested on suspicion of murder and was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.



At a hearing at the Old Bailey on 28 May, 2019 she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. On 10 June 2019 this plea was accepted.



Detective Chief Inspector Kaye Braybrook, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This incident is so very tragic.

"Nothing will replace the killing of two innocent children but I hope that now the court proceedings have concluded, it will help bring some closure and assist the family in coping with the grief that they continue to suffer.”