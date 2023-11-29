'Britain's most hated woman' to charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner as she should not be 'out of pocket'

Christmas dinner. Picture: LBC

By Georgina Greer

Carla Bellucci, who has previously been branded Britain's 'most hated woman', will charge family members £150 for a full turkey dinner and one glass of champagne, as she believes she should not be 'left out of pocket' for the meal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Bellucci anticipates cooking for up to 15 people and says she should be compensated for the time and expense of rustling up the festive meal.

With Christmas day approaching, Ms Bellucci expects to provide for up to nine relatives including her immediate family of six, with guests expected to bring their own booze if they want more than the provided one glass of champagne.

She has revealed that the sum does include a profit margin, admitting that some family members will be 'disgusted' by the charge and may not come.

Doors to Ms Bellucci's festive meal will open at 2pm, with guests able to listen to the King's speech at 3pm and watch whatever they want, however doors close at 10pm after she said she will "kick them all out" after a game of charades.

READ MORE: Patients 'at risk' as telephone and online GP appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds

READ MORE: Freed Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand, 9, was once a ‘happy noisy girl’ but now ‘won’t speak above a whisper’

Ms Bellucci has previously been labelled Britain's 'most hated woman', admitting she faked depression to get a nose job from the NHS.

She admitted to 'milking the system' in an interview with ITV's This Morning in 2019 and received a barrage of abuse, including being branded as a 'parasite on the NHS' by Philip Schofield at the time.

Following the backlash she was forced to relocate to a more remote area of Hertfordshire after reviewing death threats in the post and online.

She now no longer uses public transport due to safety fears.

Since 2019 she worked as an OnlyFans model but quit the site last year after she claimed it had become 'tacky'.