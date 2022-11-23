Mother’s fury after she’s forced to stuff her child into a luggage rack on packed train - after paying over £180

Bee Rowlatt shared the picture of her child stuffed in the luggage rack looking at their phone. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A mother has vented her anger after she was forced to put her child in a luggage rack on a packed train after shelling out £180 on tickets.

Writer Bee Rowlatt, 51, was travelling from York to London with her four children when but there were no seats, and they were forced to sit on the floor along with other passengers.

She shared a picture of her child sitting in a fully loaded suitcase rack and captioned the photo: “York to KX on @GC_Rail - no seats anywhere, floors and corridors completely blocked and one of my kids in a luggage rack. This trip cost £182.94.”

Grant Central Rail tweeted in response: “Apologies for the discomfort.”

Ms Rowlatt replied: ''Apologies for the discomfort La' is not what I was hoping for to be honest.”

Other passengers sided with Ms Rowlatt who called for her to be given an immediate refund.

Quite apart from the poor conditions, how is this considered safe @GC_Rail ? If there were an incident of any kind how would these passengers safely evacuate a carriage or indeed the entire train? If someone needed help of any kind how would they be reached quickly? — Lindsaye Costen 🗿👁 (@LNF1) November 21, 2022

“'Kindly offer a refund. Completely unacceptable. Buy more carriages and use them and no more shareholder payments till you do!” One person posted online.

Another said: "This is a clear breach of health & safety, failing to provide the service for which you've been paid."

Wtf? Is that supposed to be an apology from the rail company THEY PAID £182 this is a clear breach of health & safety, failing to provide the service for which you've been paid ie sufficient seats, failure for provision of wheelchair users in event of trying to get on off etc — Rin 💙 #GTTO (@rins2pworth) November 21, 2022

A third said: “If there was an incident of any kind how would these passengers safely evacuate a carriage or indeed the entire train? If someone needed help of any kind how would they be reached quickly?”

Grant Central Rail is yet to comment.