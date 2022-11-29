Mother's fury as primary school teaches daughter, 8, about masturbation, wet dreams and 'signs boys are in puberty'

29 November 2022, 19:39

A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty
A mother said she was outraged by the depictions of puberty. Picture: YouTube/Amaze

By Kit Heren

A furious mother has spoken of her shock at finding out that her young daughter's primary school had been teaching her about masturbation and wet dreams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman said her daughter, 8, was upset when teachers showed pupils in her Year 4 class a video of a cartoon rocket launching and a volcano erupting, meant to show an erection and ejaculation.

The video also included a cartoon depiction of a boy waking up in bed after a wet dream.

The mother, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told Mail Online: "I am very angry about this because I don’t want my eight-year-old daughter being taught about masturbation and wet dreams. It is far too young. 

The video discusses puberty
The video discusses puberty. Picture: YouTube/Amaze

"My daughter said to me 'Mummy, why do boys have wet dreams?' She was really upset and said she didn’t want to learn about it.

"I was stunned and didn’t know how to answer her at first. It is disgusting that this is taught in Year 4."

The mother said she was shocked by the video, called 'Top signs boys are in puberty', because of its adult content and language.

The mother said she and her fellow parents were shocked by what their children were being taught
The mother said she and her fellow parents were shocked by what their children were being taught. Picture: YouTube/Amaze

She said: "The words used in the video include 'horny', 'sexual desires', 'masturbation' and 'erection'.

"I didn’t know if I was being old-fashioned, and I spoke to other parents who felt exactly the same way.

"More so the dads. They were the angriest of all."

She said she spoke to the school, Coleshill Primary in Birmingham, who agreed not to show the video any more, but said they would keep teaching children about puberty, which is compulsory for schools.

The school have agreed to no longer show the video
The school have agreed to no longer show the video. Picture: YouTube/Amaze

The mother added: "The head reluctantly accepted the video was inappropriate but said I couldn’t opt out of my daughter attending the lesson after the Government made in compulsory in September 2021. It is disgusting and sexualising our children.

Read more: Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Read more: World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

"If a child went to school and told teachers their dad or step-dad had been saying they were horny, had sexual desires and were having wet dreams, alarm bells would ring and social services would be involved immediately.

"But the government thinks it is okay for teachers to teach it.'They are too young. Let them be children because once they know about it, they will start experimenting."

The school's headteacher Matthew Edwards said: 'Parents can opt out of these lessons and get a letter informing them of the content before the lesson is taught.'The exact resource being referred to has been taken out of that unit in Year 4.

"It is an official resource for Year 4 by the scheme of work we use.'We had parent consultation before writing our RSE policy and some resources were shown.

"The policy was written as a result of that consultation and parent consultation is an ongoing process and continues.'It is not our intention to sexualise our children whatsoever.

"Advance notice is given to the parents prior to the teaching of those units and we have reacted on this one particular resource by not using it.

"We are still teaching about puberty but not that content.'It wasn’t the focus of the lesson and that’s why we have removed it."

A spokesperson for Coram, the charity that helped make the video, said: "These lessons are normally taught from Year 4. The timing of puberty lessons are a matter for individual schools, but are generally taught in the spring or summer term of that year.

"However, this is a decision made by schools who judge the age and developmental stage of their pupils."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Geri Halliwell is embroiled in a planning dispute with neighbours

Geri Halliwell's neighbours claim that the Spice Girl's new horse barn is knocking out the village phone signal

England and Wales fans ahead of tonight's World Cup clash

England v Wales: fans pack pubs around the country for World Cup's Battle of Britain

Meghan received credible threat to her life while in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real & disgusting’ threats to her life while living in Britain, ex counter terror chief says

The temple has been left empty

Kicking the habit: Every Buddhist monk in Thai temple tests positive for crystal meth

The first lady of Ukraine addressed MPs and peers today.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska echoes Winston Churchill and calls for 'justice' in UK Parliament speech

Teens are killing badgers on TikTok for Kudos an animal charity has warned

Latest viral TikTok trend sees teens killing badgers and other wildlife for kudos

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was arrested in Gloucestershire in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people

Man arrested over deaths of 27 migrants killed crossing the Channel in a dinghy

Adam White was sentenced to 22 months in jail

Backlash as father-of-two jailed for tackling burglars but crooks given slap on wrist - as fund for him hits £16,000

A GP has been conducting online consultations over 250 miles away from her surgery after she relocated Cornish seaside, it's been reported.

GP working ‘remotely’ in Cornwall more than 250 miles away from her West Sussex surgery

The pandoravirus is the second largest virus known

Zombie virus trapped deep in Siberian permafrost revived after 50,000 years

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's disinformation policy

Elon Musk scraps Twitter's misinformation policy in latest U-turn following takeover

England's Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham playing Wales

England 2-0 Wales LIVE: World Cup 'Battle of Britain' in final group game clash

Workers arrive at Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based. (R) A Covid-19 testing sight opposite Wolverhampton Science Park where the Immensa Health laboratory is based

Covid lab blunder where positive cases were reported as negative ‘could have led to 20 deaths’

Sizewell C will be built next to Sizewell B power station on the Suffolk coast

Sizewell C nuclear plant confirmed with taxpayers to fund ‘£100m’ China buyout

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food
Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online

Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows
Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

elderly couple

‘I lost my wife to Alzheimer’s then lost my faith': Caller, 80, says as Christianity becomes minority faith
Shadow Education Secretary jabs at Rishi Sunak over private school tax breaks

'It's unjustifiable': Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson blasts Tories for tax breaks on private schools
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants
James O'Brien on Christianity

'Go to Church then!': James O'Brien predicts anger towards Christianity dropping to 'minority religion'
Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes ‘hooks’ of social media after Online Safety Bill expands to criminalise harmful content

Molly Russell: James O’Brien exposes social media's ‘hooks’ as Online Safety Bill expands

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit