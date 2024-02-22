Motocross superstar dies aged 27 while trying ‘world’s most dangerous trick’

Jayden Archer with fiancee Beth King (l). Picture: Instagram/@jayoarcher

By StephenRigley

Motocross star Jayden Archer has died aged 27 while attempting the world's 'most dangerous tricks'.

Australian Archer, who shot to fame as he became the first-ever motocross rider to complete a triple backflip in competition, died while attempting the stunt during a practice session.

Nicknamed 'Jayo', Archer was due to marry his fiancee Beth King later this year after proposing to her just after landing his history-making trick at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane in 2022.

He had been a member of the famous Nitro Circus crew for more than 10 years, won two medals at the X Games and was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip before his death.

Jayden Archer with fiancee Beth King. Picture: Instagram/@jayoarcher

Archer became famous after performing a triple backflip. Picture: Instagram/@jayoarcher

Nitro Circus, an actions sports group, hailed Archer as the "epitome of passion" in a tribute.

It read: "The Nitro Circus family is mourning the loss of Jayo Archer.

"Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work and determination.

"He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before.

"A positive influence to those around him. And above all else, a great human being and friend to us all."

Only three dirt bike riders have ever landed the triple backflip and Archer shared his elation after he made history by with it in 2022.

"I cannot describe this feeling," he said.

"This is so much more than a trick to me. I've dedicated my entire life the last three years to this moment.

"There were a lot of obstacles and broken bones and knockouts, and I would do it 100 times over to relive that moment again."