Motorist has miracle escape after bicycle smashes though her windscreen on motorway

4 September 2021, 17:04

The bike came loose from a vehicle travelling the opposite direction down the motorway
The bike came loose from a vehicle travelling the opposite direction down the motorway. Picture: Police Scotland

By Asher McShane

A driver had a miracle escape after a bicycle came loose from a vehicle on a motorway and smashed through her windscreen.

The push bike smashed through the driver's screen on the M9 between junctions one and two in West Lothian in Scotland at about 5.50pm on Friday.

The bike is believed to have come loose from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Images released by Police Scotland show the handlebars smashed through the driver's side of the windscreen above the steering wheel.

The bike's wheel was sticking out from a hole in the windscreen.

READ MORE: Passenger 'faints' amid mammoth queues at Heathrow Airport

The driver of the white Ford Focus, a 60-year-old woman, managed to bring her car to a stop on the hard shoulder despite suffering injuries.

She was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Police have appealed for witnesses and said it was "pure luck" that nobody was more seriously injured.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "The consequences of this incident could have been far more severe and is only through pure luck that nobody was more seriously injured or worse.

"It should stand as a stark reminder of the importance of making sure that any load being carried out on your vehicle is properly and thoroughly secured.

"We are carrying out inquiries to identify the vehicle which had been carrying the bicycle and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

"We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. If you were on the road late on Friday afternoon and may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation then please get in touch."

The bicycle is described by police as a Kona Kula 2-9 pedal cycle with a 16 inch light blue and white coloured frame.

Anyone with information can contact officers by phoning 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bournemouth Air Festival posted this image and said all flying has been cancelled today

'Wing walking' plane crashes into the sea at Bournemouth Air Festival
Calanques National Park

Sharks and rays ‘face greater extinction threat’

Women's protest

Taliban special forces bring Afghan women’s protest to abrupt end
Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Becoming Led Zeppeling Photo Cal

Jimmy Page presents Led Zeppelin documentary at Venice film festival
Some passengers have reportedly fainted during the lengthy queues

'Totally unacceptable': Passenger 'faints' amid mammoth queues at Heathrow Airport
Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen

New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening
'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan
Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London