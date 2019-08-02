Motorists Play Football And Walk Dogs In Standstill Traffic

2 August 2019, 17:02

Traffic has come to a standstill near Exeter
Traffic has come to a standstill near Exeter. Picture: PA

Traffic has been brought to a standstill as one man is trapped inside a car on the road near Exeter.

People have been spotted walking dogs and playing football on the A30 after a multi-vehicle crash near Exeter.

One man is said to be trapped inside a car on the A30 near Exeter and traffic was brought to a standstill.

The accident happened on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway at Tedburn St Mary at about 12.20pm.

Some people that have been stationary on the A30 for more than an hour have been walking dogs and playing football on the dual carriageway.

An eyewitness who is stuck in the traffic said: "Not sure what’s going on but standstill on A30 towards Exeter. Ambulance has just passed us.

"Three ambulances. Unmarked car and and now fire engines.

"Some [peope] are even walking their dogs."

