MP Demands Urgent Review Over Nursery Paedophile Jail Release

Jailed nursery worker Vanessa George. Picture: PA

An MP is demanding a review of the decision to release from prison a paedophile nursery worker because she no longer poses a "significant risk to the public".

Vanessa George, 49, who worked at Little Ted's Nursery in Plymouth, was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and told to serve a minimum of seven years after taking photographs on her phone of her abusing toddlers.

The Parole Board said that George, a mother of two, was recommended for release following a review that concluded earlier this month.

The decision has been condemned by a Plymouth MP who said he had written to the Justice Secretary David Gauke seeking an "urgent review".

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said: "Vanessa George's crimes against children in Plymouth cannot be forgotten and it's very hard to forgive her for them.

"I know I can't and that's why her release from jail is a kick in the teeth for our city and all her victims.

"I am very concerned about the safety of our city's children with the imminent release of Vanessa George and have written to the Justice Secretary asking for the decision to release Vanessa George to be urgently reviewed in light of the public outcry and continuing risk to children that I believe she poses."

The Parole Board insists "public safety was the number one priority" when making the decision.