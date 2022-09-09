MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

9 September 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 9 September 2022, 12:58

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. . Picture: Parliament TV/Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs stood in a crowded chamber with heads bowed.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the Queen as a "noble, gracious" lady who "devoted her life to her family, the United Kingdom, and those nations around the world, whom she served as Queen".

He said: "Over her reign she has seen unprecedented social, cultural, technological change, through it all she has been the most conscientious and dutiful monarchs.

"But whilst she understood the unescapable nature of duty, which sometimes must have weighed upon her heavily, she also delighted in carrying it out for she was the most devoted monarch."

He added: "Our memories of her will be filled with that image of a gently smiling dedication that showed throughout her life."

Prime Minister Liz Truss praised her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

She added: "On the death of her father King George VI, Winston Churchill said the news had stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands.

"Now 70 years later in the tumult of the 21st century life has paused again. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known.

Read more: Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

Ms Truss said: "Her late Majesty's image is an icon for what Britain stands for as a nation, on our coins, on our stamps, and in portraits around the world. Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed, and the lives that she touched.

"She was loved and admired by people across the United Kingdom and across the world. One of the reasons for that affection was her sheer humanity. She reinvented monarchy for the modern age.

"She was a champion of freedom and democracy around the world. She was dignified but not distant. She was willing to have fun."

She added: "During her first televised Christmas message in 1957 she said: 'today we need a special kind of courage so we can show the world that we are not afraid of the future'. We need that courage now."

Ms Truss went on: "In the hours since last night's shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her late Majesty the Queen.

"Crowds have gathered, flags have been lowered to half-mast, tributes have been sent from every continent around the world."

The prime minister heralded a new "Carolean age" as she closed her speech saying "God save the King".

She told MPs: "All of us in this House will support him as he takes our country forward to a new era of hope and progress. Our new Carolean age.

"The crown endures. Our nation endures. And in that spirit, I say God save the King."

Read more: From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons "our Queen played a crucial role as the thread between the history we cherish and the present we own".

The Labour leader went on: "Never was this link more important than when our country was plunged into lockdown at the start of the pandemic.

"Her simple message: that we would see family again, that we would see friends again, that we would be together again, gave people strength and courage when they needed it most.

"But it wasn't simply the message that allowed a shaken nation to draw upon those reserves, it was the fact she was the messenger."

He added: "At the time we were most alone, at a time we had been driven apart, she held the nation close, in a way no one else could have done. For that, we say: thank you."

Read more: Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that the late Queen has been a constant in the world political order as he expressed Ireland's understanding of the "enormous change" her passing represents.

Speaking to reporters in Bray, Co Wicklow, Mr Martin said that the Queen's most enduring legacy in an Irish context would "unquestionably" be her visit to Ireland in 2011, which had made him "very anxious that it would happen", during his time as minister for foreign affairs.

He said that the Queen's trip to Cork as part of that visit will be "a visit that will never be forgotten".

"In the context of all that has gone on between Britain and Ireland over the centuries, it definitely closed one chapter and opened up a new chapter, and it was the culmination really of all the work that went into the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

"The head of state of the UK coming to Ireland represented the crowning moment, if you like, for all that had gone before in terms of peacebuilding and in terms of creating a new political order on the island of Ireland."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thankfully, the bomb killed no one but 200 people were injured

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences over IRA’s 1996 Manchester bombing

Breaking
Church bells have tolled across Britain

Sombre sound of thousands of church bells ring out across Britain to mark death of Queen

Changes as the crown ascends to King Charles

From stamps and cash to the national anthem: the things that will change now Charles is King

Breaking
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have left Balmoral for his first address as King

Tearful Charles leaves Balmoral to fly back to London with Queen Consort Camilla for his first address as King

Play at the PGA golf championship has been suspended, while the RMT has cancelled planned train strikes and the English Football League has cancelled its' games scheduled for Friday.

Sporting fixtures, strikes and Last Night of the Proms cancelled as Britain mourns the Queen

Prince Harry was seen consoling an airport worker

Grieving Harry consoles airport worker before flying back from Balmoral after Queen's death

The service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral

How to get tickets for the memorial service for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

Gun salutes are expected today in Hyde Park, with the guns firing 96 times, one for each year of the Queen's life.

Gun salutes, church bells and an address from King Charles III: Britain begins tributes to Queen Elizabeth

The Queen's eldest children Charles and Anne were the only members of the Royal Family who made it to the Queen's bedside in time

Queen died 'with Charles and Anne' at her bedside as other Royals rushed in vain to be by her side

Tearful mourners have gathered outside the royal residences up and down the UK

King Charles announces grieving royals will mourn for at least two weeks as crowds gather at Buckingham Palace

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge: What happens now the Queen has died?

Live
Memorial events to the Queen are under way

Live updates: King Charles to return to London as memorials to Queen Elizabeth begin

The Queen was pictured grinning by the fireplace

Queen's final picture: Smiling monarch in front of roaring fire in Balmoral drawing room she loved

ssccdsaca

From Andrew and Harry to the environment: What the UK can expect from King Charles III

Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral at around 8pm

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral to be with family after death of Queen Elizabeth

The world has paid tribute to the Queen.

World pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' Queen who 'defined an era'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II welcome guests invited to a reception hosted by Queen Margrethe at the Natural History Museum in 2000

Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains wait to receive relief aid from the Pakistani army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan

UN chief asks world to ‘massively’ help flood-hit Pakistan

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine in May

Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘operating in emergency mode’ as war persists

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s brother denies extortion attempt against French football star

Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau in 2001

Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82

Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

Glassmaker

Ukraine war hits James Bond movies’ glassmaker

Brussels

EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price

Donald Trump

US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

Russian ambassador

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London