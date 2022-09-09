MPs fall silent in poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. . Picture: Parliament TV/Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Members of Parliament have observed a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs stood in a crowded chamber with heads bowed.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the Queen as a "noble, gracious" lady who "devoted her life to her family, the United Kingdom, and those nations around the world, whom she served as Queen".

He said: "Over her reign she has seen unprecedented social, cultural, technological change, through it all she has been the most conscientious and dutiful monarchs.

"But whilst she understood the unescapable nature of duty, which sometimes must have weighed upon her heavily, she also delighted in carrying it out for she was the most devoted monarch."

He added: "Our memories of her will be filled with that image of a gently smiling dedication that showed throughout her life."

Prime Minister Liz Truss praised her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

She added: "On the death of her father King George VI, Winston Churchill said the news had stilled the clatter and traffic of 20th century life in many lands.

"Now 70 years later in the tumult of the 21st century life has paused again. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known.

Ms Truss said: "Her late Majesty's image is an icon for what Britain stands for as a nation, on our coins, on our stamps, and in portraits around the world. Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed, and the lives that she touched.

"She was loved and admired by people across the United Kingdom and across the world. One of the reasons for that affection was her sheer humanity. She reinvented monarchy for the modern age.

"She was a champion of freedom and democracy around the world. She was dignified but not distant. She was willing to have fun."

She added: "During her first televised Christmas message in 1957 she said: 'today we need a special kind of courage so we can show the world that we are not afraid of the future'. We need that courage now."

Ms Truss went on: "In the hours since last night's shocking news, we have witnessed the most heartfelt outpouring of grief at the loss of Her late Majesty the Queen.

"Crowds have gathered, flags have been lowered to half-mast, tributes have been sent from every continent around the world."

The prime minister heralded a new "Carolean age" as she closed her speech saying "God save the King".

She told MPs: "All of us in this House will support him as he takes our country forward to a new era of hope and progress. Our new Carolean age.

"The crown endures. Our nation endures. And in that spirit, I say God save the King."

Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons "our Queen played a crucial role as the thread between the history we cherish and the present we own".

The Labour leader went on: "Never was this link more important than when our country was plunged into lockdown at the start of the pandemic.

"Her simple message: that we would see family again, that we would see friends again, that we would be together again, gave people strength and courage when they needed it most.

"But it wasn't simply the message that allowed a shaken nation to draw upon those reserves, it was the fact she was the messenger."

He added: "At the time we were most alone, at a time we had been driven apart, she held the nation close, in a way no one else could have done. For that, we say: thank you."

Irish premier Micheal Martin said that the late Queen has been a constant in the world political order as he expressed Ireland's understanding of the "enormous change" her passing represents.

Speaking to reporters in Bray, Co Wicklow, Mr Martin said that the Queen's most enduring legacy in an Irish context would "unquestionably" be her visit to Ireland in 2011, which had made him "very anxious that it would happen", during his time as minister for foreign affairs.

He said that the Queen's trip to Cork as part of that visit will be "a visit that will never be forgotten".

"In the context of all that has gone on between Britain and Ireland over the centuries, it definitely closed one chapter and opened up a new chapter, and it was the culmination really of all the work that went into the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

"The head of state of the UK coming to Ireland represented the crowning moment, if you like, for all that had gone before in terms of peacebuilding and in terms of creating a new political order on the island of Ireland."