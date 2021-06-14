MPs lead furious backlash over proposed four-week delay to June 21 lockdown easing

14 June 2021, 12:43 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 13:06

Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.
Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Anger is growing amongst Tory MPs over a proposed four-week delay to the June 21 lockdown easing.

Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement later this evening on whether the lockdown easing can go ahead as planned on June 21.

But there are doubts that restrictions will be lifted due to the Delta variant spreading throughout the country.

Mr Johnson is facing a Conservative backbench rebellion over his plans. He is expected to announce to the nation at 6pm today that the road map easing planned for next Monday will be pushed back by four weeks.

Tory MP Philip Davies blasted the plans, saying he was "frustrated beyond belief" at the news.

Read more: Lockdown easing - What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

He told the Telegraph and Argus it was an "unjustified assault on our freedoms and are doing untold damage to many businesses and people’s livelihoods."

He added: “The Government should trust in its vaccination programme which has massively reduced the number of deaths and hospitalisations.

"What is the point in having the best vaccine programme in the world if we are still going to be forced into keeping to these restrictions even when deaths and hospitalisations are lower than anyone expected them to be?"

Steve Baker, the CRG deputy chairman, has also been critical and asked how the nation can "fumble along" with the "devastating consequences" and extension to the lockdown will have.

Steve Baker, the CRG deputy chairman, has been critical and asked how the nation can "fumble along"
Steve Baker, the CRG deputy chairman, has been critical and asked how the nation can "fumble along". Picture: PA

Tory backbench MP Marcus Fysh has also said delay is a "disastrous and unacceptable policy".

Earlier on Monday Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Government's "pathetic" border policies as being the likely reason for an expected delay to the lifting of lockdown.

Speaking during his monthly Call Keir with Nick Ferrari, the Labour leader said: "June 21st was supposed to be freedom day and why are we not going to hit it, and it looks like we're not?

"Answer: It's because of the Government's pathetic borders policy. Absolutely pathetic."

Tory MP Philip Davies blasted the plans, saying he was "frustrated beyond belief" at the news
Tory MP Philip Davies blasted the plans, saying he was "frustrated beyond belief" at the news. Picture: PA

Theatre impresario Sir Howard Panter, co-founder of theatre operator Trafalgar Entertainment, said the industry will suffer "significant damage" if the final lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England is put on hold.

He said: "The reality is we have marched the troops up the hill. We have mobilised a whole industry in order to get going because we have been keeping the industry going for the last 15 months.

"It costs money. We haven't had Government help. We have kept it going. And now, surprise, surprise, the industry needs some income. People need work.

"Thousands of people have been mobilised in order to work in the theatre industry, to start work from next Monday and now we are being told, apparently, 'Oh no, it's not that date. It may be some other date, we don't really know'."

He said he is clear about the "significant damage to the theatre industry and all related industries".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin calls accusation of cyberattacks against US ‘farcical’

The last of restrictions were intended to be lifted on 21 June.

Analysis: Delay in easing of restrictions 'inevitable'

Protesters outside Downing Street on Monday afternoon

Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at Downing Street over ‘Freedom Day’ delay
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar puts Aung San Suu Kyi on trial over ‘bogus’ charges

Arlene Foster has formally resigned as Northern Ireland's first minister

Arlene Foster steps down as Northern Ireland First Minister

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron exchanged WhatsApp messages over Greensill Capital, prompting the new review into standards.

Ban ministers from lobbying for up to five years after leaving office, watchdog demands

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'
The Labour leader was speaking on the regular Call Keir segment

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the G7 beach BBQ backlash

'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Watch Again 14/06

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London