MPs To Return To Parliament Today Following Supreme Court Ruling

25 September 2019, 07:33 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 07:38

John Bercow announced the return of parliament
John Bercow announced the return of parliament. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has spoken to the Queen after the Supreme Court ruled the advice he gave her to suspend parliament "was unlawful, void and of no effect."

It's unclear whether the Prime Minister apologised to the monarch in the phone call.

The House of Commons will resume this morning following yesterday's unanimous verdict from the 11 justices - which Mr Johnson says he "strongly disagrees with".

The court ruling, read by Lady Hale, stated that the prorogation was "void and of no effect", meaning there was no need for the Government to formally recall Parliament.

The Prime Minister was in New York for the UN General Assembly and will fly back first thing today to make a statement to Parliament.

His only mention of Brexit during a speech at the UN was a comparison to the myth of Prometheus. Referring to how the Titan's liver was pecked out by an eagle, he said: "And this went on forever.

"A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our Parliamentarians had their way."

Boris Johnson speaking at the UN yesterday
Boris Johnson speaking at the UN yesterday. Picture: PA

Following the judgement, Commons Speaker John Bercow announced MPs would resume sitting at 11.30am on Wednesday.

He said there would not be Prime Minister's Questions, but there would be "full scope" for urgent questions, ministerial statements and applications for emergency debates which MPs have used to seize control of the Commons timetable from the Government.

Leader of the House Rees-Mogg will set out the business for the week when MPs return, a Government source said.

Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his Labour Party Conference speech so he can return to Westminster on Wednesday. In the speech he said he would push for a General Election once a no-deal Brexit was off the table.

In his speech, he said: "The Prime Minister acted illegally when he tried to shut down opposition to his reckless and disastrous plan to crash out of the European Union without a deal. But he has failed.

"This unelected Prime Minister should now resign."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Archie meets archbishop! Baby Sussex meets Desmond Tutu

'Don't buy coastal properties': UN scientists issue stark warning on climate

Woman dies after being attacked by two dogs in Cheshire

Murder inquiry after man and woman found dead in Oxford

New Zealand student's body 'undiscovered in dorm room for eight weeks'

The News Explained

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos
John McDonnell pledges a 32-hour work week

LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech

Car Free Day is this Sunday 22nd September

London's Car Free Day: Which Roads Are Closed And When Is It? Everything You Need To Know
Boris Johnson's Cable Car and Garden Bridge have been far from successful

Boris Johnson Wants To Build Bridge To Ireland: Here's All His Other Failed Projects

Politics

Boris Johnson shouting at Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons yesterday

What Happens Next? LBC's Guide To Whether We'll Still Get A Snap General Election