MPs To Return To Parliament Today Following Supreme Court Ruling

John Bercow announced the return of parliament. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has spoken to the Queen after the Supreme Court ruled the advice he gave her to suspend parliament "was unlawful, void and of no effect."

It's unclear whether the Prime Minister apologised to the monarch in the phone call.

The House of Commons will resume this morning following yesterday's unanimous verdict from the 11 justices - which Mr Johnson says he "strongly disagrees with".

The court ruling, read by Lady Hale, stated that the prorogation was "void and of no effect", meaning there was no need for the Government to formally recall Parliament.

The Prime Minister was in New York for the UN General Assembly and will fly back first thing today to make a statement to Parliament.

His only mention of Brexit during a speech at the UN was a comparison to the myth of Prometheus. Referring to how the Titan's liver was pecked out by an eagle, he said: "And this went on forever.

"A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our Parliamentarians had their way."

Boris Johnson speaking at the UN yesterday. Picture: PA

Following the judgement, Commons Speaker John Bercow announced MPs would resume sitting at 11.30am on Wednesday.

He said there would not be Prime Minister's Questions, but there would be "full scope" for urgent questions, ministerial statements and applications for emergency debates which MPs have used to seize control of the Commons timetable from the Government.

Leader of the House Rees-Mogg will set out the business for the week when MPs return, a Government source said.

Jeremy Corbyn brought forward his Labour Party Conference speech so he can return to Westminster on Wednesday. In the speech he said he would push for a General Election once a no-deal Brexit was off the table.

In his speech, he said: "The Prime Minister acted illegally when he tried to shut down opposition to his reckless and disastrous plan to crash out of the European Union without a deal. But he has failed.

"This unelected Prime Minister should now resign."