MPs Vote AGAINST Theresa May's Brexit Deal For A Third Time

Parliament Vote On Brexit MPs are voting on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement - watch it live. Posted by LBC on Friday, 29 March 2019

MPs have voted against Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement for a third time.

MPs have voted by 344 to 286 to reject the deal, a majority of 58.

Speaking following the result, the Prime Minister said: "The default position is the UK is due to leave on 12th April, in 14 days time. We will have to agree an alternative way forward. The EU has said we will need a clear purpose.

"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House."

Any request for a longer delay to Brexit would "almost certainly" require the Prime Minister to stage elections to the European Parliament in May, she said.

Theresa May speaking in the debate on her withdrawal agreement. Picture: PA

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted shortly afterwards: "In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April."

Jeremy Corbyn called for the Prime Minister to resign now and call a General Election in a bid to find a path forward for Brexit.

Mr Corbyn told MPs: "The House has been clear this deal now has to change, there has to be an alternative found.

"And if the Prime Minister can't accept that then she must go - not at an indeterminate date in the future but now, so that we can decide the future of this country through a general election."

The deputy chairman of the ERG, Steve Baker, called on Mrs May to step down immediately.

Declaring that this should be "the final defeat" for the PM's deal, Mr Baker said: "I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a Withdrawal Agreement which will be passed by Parliament."