MPs Have Voted To Delay Boris Johnson's Brexit Deadline. Picture: PA

MPs have rejected the timetable to implement Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on 31 October by 308 to 322.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has offered to work with the Government to agree a "reasonable timetable" for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

The Prime Minister confirmed earlier that if this was the outcome he would withdraw the bill and call for a general election, however this is yet to be reconfirmed.

Speaking in the Commons earlier he said: "If Parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen and decides to delay everything until January or possibly longer the bill will have to be pulled.

"There will be no further business for parliament and will move to an election before Christmas."