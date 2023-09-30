Mugshot released of man accused of murdering Tupac Shakur in 1996 Vegas drive-by, as family welcome charge

30 September 2023, 08:33

Duane Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac
Duane Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Police investigating the murder of Tupac have released the mugshot of the man they have charged with killing the legendary rapper.

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested close to his home in the city of Henderson, Nevada, on Friday.

A grand jury has charged him with one count of open murder with use of the deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Tupac Shakur was 25 when he was killed in a drive-by shooting close to the Las Vegas strip.

Despite his death at such a young age, he remains beloved by rap fans who consider him one of the greatest the genre ever produced.

Duane Davis
Duane Davis. Picture: Getty

Tupac's death, which devastated a legion of fans who continue to celebrate him 27 years on, has never been solved.

Read more: What happened to Tupac Shakur? Rapper's murder case explained as man arrested almost 30 years on

The rapper's family welcomed the announcement of the charge.

Steve Wolfson, the district attorney in Clark County Las Vegas, said: "The family has reached out to my office, I imagine also to (police), we've been in communication with them.

"We understand that they are welcoming this news, they are pleased with this news and they are certainly aware of the return of this indictment."

He added: "For a long time, this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac.

"Today we are taking that first step. Tupac was actually quoted as saying 'Death is not the greatest loss in life, the greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive'. Never surrender. Well, we didn't surrender thanks to the great work of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"This is the indictment we've been waiting almost three decades for. It spells out the facts and circumstances and what justifies a Clark County grand jury in returning an indictment and justice will be served."

Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.

When they stopped at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up to the 10-car convoy and gunfire erupted.

Tupac was hit several times and died a week later.

Tupac was gunned down in 1996
Tupac was gunned down in 1996. Picture: Getty
Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Suge Knight when he was shot
Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Suge Knight when he was shot. Picture: Alamy

In 2018, after he was diagnosed with cancer, Davis said he was in the Cadillac and he implicated his nephew, Orlando Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the back seats when the shooting started.

Anderson, who denied any involvement, had been in a fight with Tupac and others at a casino earlier on September 7 1996. He was killed in a shooting in Compton two years later.

Tupac, who was nominated for six Grammies during his career, had just released his fourth solo album, All Eyez on Me.

He was famously feuding with The Notorious B.I.G. at the time. The rapper, also known as Biggie Smalls, would be shot and killed months later in March 1997.

