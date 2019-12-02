Murder investigation after child dies in Essex hit-and-run

2 December 2019, 21:06

Willingale Road remains closed as police investigate the incident
Willingale Road remains closed as police investigate the incident. Picture: Global's Newsroom

A murder investigation has been launched after a child died and four teenagers were injured during a hit-and-run in Loughton, Essex.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the collision near Debden High School, where he died of his injuries.

Four teenagers and a 53-year-old woman are being treated in hospital for what police say are non life-threatening injuries.

Police were called just after 3.20pm on Monday to reports that a number of pedestrians had been involved in an incident.

Essex Police have thanked the public for helping at the scene and said they were searching for a silver Ford KA which is likely to have damage to the front.

They have cordoned both ends of Willingale Road and are only allowing people who live on the road inside.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

"We would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene.

He said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation" into what happened.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients" at the scene.

A church in Loughton will be holding a Mass service at 8pm, according to local Father Sam Stuart from St John's Church Loughton.

He said the church would also be open tomorrow "for prayer, lighting candles and if anyone needs to talk".

The Conservative candidaye

Essex Police are urging anyone with information, dash cam footage, or who may have seen anything on social media that they think could be crucial, to call them on 101 and quote incident number 726 of 2 December.

More to follow...

Latest News

President Trump and First Lady Melania are heading to the UK on Air Force One

Donald Trump UK visit: President touches down for Nato meeting

Lionel Messi moves ahead of Ronaldo with record sixth Ballon d'Or award

Tiger completes 'longest walk ever' across India

London Bridge terror attack victim Jack Merritt's father launches veiled attack on Boris Johnson

Essex school hit-and-run: Police seek man as 12-year-old boy killed and five injured

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party