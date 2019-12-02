Murder investigation after child dies in Essex hit-and-run

Willingale Road remains closed as police investigate the incident. Picture: Global's Newsroom

A murder investigation has been launched after a child died and four teenagers were injured during a hit-and-run in Loughton, Essex.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the collision near Debden High School, where he died of his injuries.

Four teenagers and a 53-year-old woman are being treated in hospital for what police say are non life-threatening injuries.

Police were called just after 3.20pm on Monday to reports that a number of pedestrians had been involved in an incident.

Essex Police have thanked the public for helping at the scene and said they were searching for a silver Ford KA which is likely to have damage to the front.

They have cordoned both ends of Willingale Road and are only allowing people who live on the road inside.

This is now a murder investigation and we urgently need your help - thanks to everyone that helped at what was a incredibly difficult scene - we now need to find the missing vehicle a silver ford KA https://t.co/RPWmGf2S1a — Insp Rob Brettell (@InspBrettell) December 2, 2019

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

"We would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene.

He said there was likely to be a "serious and prolonged investigation" into what happened.

We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Willingale Road, #Loughton.



The road cannot be accessed from junctions on either side of Debden Park High School.



Closure runs between Rookwood Ave and Audley Gardens.



Please avoid the area where possible. pic.twitter.com/ZRPPlJGtH4 — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 2, 2019

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance said it had treated "a number of patients" at the scene.

A church in Loughton will be holding a Mass service at 8pm, according to local Father Sam Stuart from St John's Church Loughton.

He said the church would also be open tomorrow "for prayer, lighting candles and if anyone needs to talk".

Essex Police are urging anyone with information, dash cam footage, or who may have seen anything on social media that they think could be crucial, to call them on 101 and quote incident number 726 of 2 December.

