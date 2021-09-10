Mum accused of killing her children in M1 horror crash 'goes on the run'

10 September 2021, 16:10 | Updated: 10 September 2021, 16:11

Two children died in the crash
Two children died in the crash. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A mum accused of killing her two children in a motorway crash is on the run.

Mary McCann was expected in court to face with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving but failed to appear.

An arrest warrant has been issued but it is feared she will try to leave the country, Aylesbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

Judge Francis Sheridan said the Home Office should alert ports and airports for her, the Derbyshire Telegraph reports.

"It is most likely she will flee to Ireland," the judge said.

"This is a sad case, but by absconding to avoid the indictment being put is in my view tactical."

McCann, of Sunny Hill, Derby, is accused of killing her 10-year-old son Smaller and four-year-old daughter Lilly, after her Vauxhall Astra crashed into a HGV on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident late on August 9.

The court heard that her whereabouts are unknown and her defence team was unable to contact her.

Funerals for both the children were held this week, but she did not stay at her bail address.

