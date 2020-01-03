Mum of BA worker killed in New Year's Eve crash pays tribute to her 'gem'

Dominic Fell, 23, was killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

The heartbroken mother of a British Airways flight attendant killed in a horrific car crash has paid tribute to her son, saying he will "always be my gem".

Dominic Fell, 23, died in the collision on New Year's Eve, along with his colleagues Rachel Clark and Joe Finnis.

His mum, Christina McGilligan-Fell, has paid tribute to her "gem and star".

She said: "It has been a privilege to have been his mother.

"I have read many of the tributes to Dominic and they are wonderful and reflect how gregarious, genuine and humanitarian he was.

"I have never seen such wonderful accolades from people all over the country."

In a statement issued by Surrey Police, the family called Mr Fell - known to them as Dom - a "true original".

They said: "Boring wasn't a concept he'd ever grasped.

"Our lives have been packed with laughter and so much fun because of him, and we will miss him dearly."

They said they were "devastated" by the loss of the "most loving, generous, and kind young man you could ever wish to meet".

The three BA workers were killed, and a fourth injured, after Mr Fell's Toyota Yaris collided with a Mercedes HGV near Heathrow Airport just minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Three crew members were killed in the crash. Picture: PA

The crash occurred in Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA

The cause of the crash has not yet been revealed.

Mr Fell, who is originally from Grimsby, was off duty on the night of the crash. He and the three colleagues in his car were due to fly to Las Vegas the next day.

He had been a British Airways flight attendant for two years and had previously worked as a photographer.

Mrs McGilligan-Fell also described him as a "proud Grimsby lad and said, "he had a great interest and love for the local area."

She continued: "I want to thank everybody for their support and the tributes to Dominic. They have been very heartening."He left his indelible mark on the lives of so many others."

A fundraising page named BA Angels set up by colleague Stephen Paul Crook has raised more than £80,000 so far.