Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

15 July 2022, 16:09

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son
Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A mum has been jailed for life for killing her toddler by suffocating him with a plastic bag on the day his dad was applying to have more contact.

Daniel Green was just two when emergency services found him unresponsive at his home in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, on February 2.

Last month, his mother Carol Hodgson, 40, pleaded guilty to his murder at Teeside Crown Court.

At a sentencing hearing the court was told Hodgson had been due to attend the Family Court on the day of the murder after Daniel’s dad, Stefan Green, applied for joint custody.

Killer mum Carol Hodgson
Killer mum Carol Hodgson. Picture: Cleveland Police
Daniel Hodgson Green
Daniel Hodgson Green. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Alistair Macdonald QC said when paramedics entered the address they found Hodgson’s mum performing CPR on her, they then noticed Daniel lying lifeless next to his mum.

Paramedics tried to save him but he later died in hospital. Hodgson regained consciousness but after opening her eyes, told paramedics "just let me die".

She was taken to hospital but remained silent on what had happened to her son, and later asked to be left alone and kept saying "please let me die".

When interviewed under caution, Hodgson denied killing her son saying she remembered taking tablets and wanting to kill herself but she did not want to harm Daniel.

Her mum found a note saying: "Just ring the police Mam, don’t go into the bedroom, you don’t need to see it. I love you and I am so sorry".

Hodgson was found with self-inflicted wounds to her neck and a bloody kitchen knife nearby.

Other notes were recovered in which she said that the only way for you to protect Daniel was to "take him with her".

Hodgson said she couldn’t remember anything after taking the tablets and said that her plan was to kill only herself but an investigation found she had suffocated Daniel with a plastic bag.

Daniel's dad Stefan Green
Daniel's dad Stefan Green. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Mother, 39, admits murder of two-year-old son who died in hospital

Read More: Pictured: Boy, 2, found dead as 39-year-old woman charged with murder

In a heartbreaking victim impact sentence Mr Green, said his young son had been "his entire world."

He said: "I used to call him my little star. I miss hearing him laugh and holding him in my arms.

"The shocking nature of the loss has made everything worse.

"I now suffer with PTSD and night terrors. I haven’t been able to work and have been on the sick since it all happened.

"My mam and dad have been broken to the core. Even friends of the family have been hit hard.

"Some days I find myself thinking it may be easier if I wasn’t here any longer. I never got to see his first steps or hear his first words all of that was stolen from me.’

In mitigation, Richard Wright QC, said Hodgson accepted full responsibility for the murder of her son."There is no part of this mitigation that seeks to avoid that responsibility or shift it to anyone else.

"She loved Daniel deeply and her remorse could not be deeper or more genuinely held.

Sentencing, Judge Paul Watson QC, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, told Hodgson: "There is no doubt but that this was a premeditated killing which had been planned by you in advance.

"You deliberately killed Daniel and then made a determined attempt to kill yourself which was prevented by the arrival of your mother.

"The sentence, therefore, is imprisonment for life with a minimum term of 18 years and four months before you can be considered for parole.

"That term falls to be reduced by the 158 days you have served on remand. I also make any ancillary orders which I am required by law to make."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

Breaking
David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Breaking
Kurtis Dilks, 35, was also ordered to serve an extended licence period of five years

Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

Greggs have signed up to offer employment to ex-offenders as soon as "they walk through the prison gate"

Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week

Officials tell Brits to check on vulnerable ahead of 'absolutely unprecedented' heatwave

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

asdas

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Rescue teams search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike
Space Swaps

US and Russia reach deal on sending astronauts to International Space Station
Biden US Mideast

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel
Morocco Forest Fires

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
Belgium EU Hungary

Hungary taken to EU’s highest court over LGBT and media freedom laws
Denmark Amusement Park

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

Iraq

Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as interim president after Rajapaksa resigns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London