Mum shares ingenious revenge she took on ice cream man who scammed her child

By Kit Heren

A mother has shared the clever way she got her own back on an ice cream man who conned her daughter.

The little girl had bought an ice cream, but instead of giving her the change he owed her, he gave her a lollipop she didn't want and drove off.

To get her revenge, the mother went out and bought a job lot of ice creams that she gave to her daughter to hand out for free to the local children - putting the ice cream man out of business in the area.

The mother said on Reddit: "My kid ran outside to get an ice cream from the ice cream man. Kiddo returned a little sad. I asked what was wrong.

"She said, 'I asked the ice cream man for my change. He gave me this lollipop and drove off before I could say anything.' My kid doesn't like lollipops.

"Even if she did, it wouldn't have been a fair trade (not by a longshot).

"Anyway, I drove over to Costco and bought a few boxes of ice cream bars. For the next few weeks, my kid shared ice cream with all of the kids on our side of the neighborhood.

"My kid made some new friends, and no one on our side of the neighborhood bought from the ice cream man during that time."

She added that an "unintended side effect" was that when her family ran out, "other parents started chipping in and provided snacks for the kids who played outside."

People were very enthusiastic about her revenge. One person said: "A lollipop for change? Yeah, no, I would be hot! How do lollipops and ice cream go together?"

Another said: "Your kid masterminded it: she bought an additional lollipop, pocketed the change AND got you to buy extra ice cream."