Mum stabbed in south London as she pushed child in pushchair in random attack

The woman was stabbed in a random attack as she walked with her child. Picture: PA

A woman has been knifed three times as she pushed her young child in a pushchair down a south London street.

Police was called to the scene of the random attack on Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday.

The 36-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Her child has not been injured.

Detectives have said she was attacked from behind by a lone suspect, described as a black man, around 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.

He did not speak to his victim before fleeing the scene.

A major investigation has been launched, and detectives say they have an open mind to any motive.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.