Mum stabbed in south London as she pushed child in pushchair in random attack

31 December 2019, 10:07

The woman was stabbed in a random attack as she walked with her child
The woman was stabbed in a random attack as she walked with her child. Picture: PA

A woman has been knifed three times as she pushed her young child in a pushchair down a south London street.

Police was called to the scene of the random attack on Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, shortly before 5.30pm yesterday.

The 36-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Her child has not been injured.

Detectives have said she was attacked from behind by a lone suspect, described as a black man, around 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.

He did not speak to his victim before fleeing the scene.

A major investigation has been launched, and detectives say they have an open mind to any motive.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Girl, 10, dies after being hit by ambulance before Christmas

Prince William launches Earthshot prize for climate 'visionaries'
NSW Firefighters On High Alert Ahead Of New Year's Eve Fireworks Display

Sydney resident calls LBC to tell of "insane and biblical" fires in Australia

Iraq: Gunfire heard as protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad over deadly airstrikes

Streatham Hill knife attack: Mother stabbed three times in front of child

The News Explained

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims