Murder and noxious substance investigation launched after woman dies

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a property in Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman at an address in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at a property in Skylark Avenue on Monday 25 March.

Sussex Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene,

A man, 40, was arrested on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance. He remains in custody.

The man and the woman are known to each other, the force added.

Sussex Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and her next of kin have been informed.