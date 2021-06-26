Murder investigation after 19-year-old stabbed to death in south east London

26 June 2021, 10:57

The man, 19 was stabbed to death in Miall Walk in Sydenham
The man, 19 was stabbed to death in Miall Walk in Sydenham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a street in Sydenham at 9.30pm on Friday but the 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers attempted first aid on the teenager and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident at Miall Walk.

The teenager's family have been told but formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said the teenager's mother visited the scene and officers have been supporting her and other relatives.

He said: "Met officers have been working through the night to commence what will be a rigorous investigation into the death of this young man.

"Police cordons remain at the location as a painstaking forensic examination gets under way.

"The victim's mother has been to the scene and has met with officers.

"She and other family members will be provided with ongoing support, and my heart goes out to her as she faces up to the first day of the rest of her life without her son.

"I can assure her, and indeed all Londoners, of my total commitment to finding the person or persons responsible for this murder and bringing them to justice.

"The support of the local community, and of anyone who may know anything about this tragic incident, will also be crucial. If you have any information, please get in touch."

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.

