Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

By Jasmine Moody

A murder investigation is underway after a 33-year-old man died following a shooting in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire.

The victim has now been identified as Lenny Scott, from Prescot in Merseyside.

Police were called at around 7.35pm on Thursday 8th February to reports of a shooting on Peel Road, Skelmersdale.

Emergency services attended the scene where they found the man with serious gunshot wounds.

Despite their best efforts, Mr Scott died later in hospital.

Police believe the offender made off from the scene on a bike.

Although the type of bike has not yet been confirmed, police believe it may be an e-bike or scrambler bike.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Chief Superintendent, Pauline Stables, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Crime said: "This is a shocking incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.

"We have launched a major investigation, and we have a team of both detectives and uniformed officers and staff working on this enquiry to try and establish exactly what has happened, to identify a motive for this shooting and to identify and arrest the offender.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lancashire but we have increased patrols in the area, and if you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach an officer.

"We’re now appealing to you to ask for your help. After the shooting, the suspect made off on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket. If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, please tell us as you could provide some vital information to our enquiries.

"If you were in the area yesterday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious either then, or in the days before the attack, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch."

You can also phone the Lancashire Constabulary on 101 quoting log 1089 of February 8, or in an emergency, contact 999.

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.