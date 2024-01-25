Murder investigation launched after body of man, 19, found in west London park

25 January 2024, 20:12 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 20:47

Tyler Donnelley
Tyler Donnelley. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 19-year-old man was found in a park in west London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called at 7.40am on January 25 to reports of an unresponsive man at Hanworth Park.

Officers attended the scene to find the body of 19-year-old Tyler Donnelley who had been fatally stabbed.

Next of kin have been notified but formal identification awaits, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course.

There have been no arrests but an extensive crime scene remains in place at the park.

Read more: 'He's got away with murder': Families of Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane's victims say 'justice not served'

Read more: Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, leading policing in Hounslow, said: “It saddens me to see another young life so needlessly cut short and I urge anyone who has information about who is responsible to get in touch with the investigation team.

“I know that this incident will be a shock for those living and working in the area and my officers will be conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance to the community.

“If you are worried or have concerns please do approach those officers or get in touch with your local neighbourhood policing team.

“I thank you for your patience and understanding as our specialist teams work at the scene and make their enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command said: “Members of the public called us shortly after 7:40am reporting that they’d found a man’s body in Hanworth Park. We now know that the victim is 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly, who was from Feltham.

“Tyler left his home around 9.10pm on Wednesday evening and rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue and at some stage entered the park. He never returned home.

“If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible.

“Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone?

“The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue, were you travelling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler or anyone matching his description?

“Tyler’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable – our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident can also call police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 1197/25JAN.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Constitutional Court's decision is final

French court blocks plan to allow British expats to stay in France for longer than 90 days without visa

Herbert “Cowboy” Coward

Deliverance actor Herbert Coward dies in crash aged 85

Donald Trump claims he does not know who E Jean Carroll is

'This is not America': Donald Trump testifies for less than three minutes in New York defamation case

Turkish lawmakers hold posters during a debate about Sweden’s bid to join Nato at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Alabama death row inmate's plea as legal team makes last-ditch appeal to halt nitrogen execution

Trump-Columnist-Lawsuit

Trump gives evidence in defamation trial deciding on payout for columnist

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, allegedly concealed the birth of baby girl Victoria after she became pregnant in early 2022

Runaway aristocrat ‘debated cremating dead baby with bottle of petrol’ after her daughter ‘died in her arms’

Apple Europe App Store Changes

Apple unveils changes to iPhone app fees to comply with EU rules

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Exclusive
Yvette Cooper said she wanted to “see what is possible to have returned”

Labour would ask Rwandan government for a refund on the £400million deal if no flights take off

General Richard Shirreff (R) has warned Brits face conscription

Brits aged up to 60 face conscription, former top military general warns, as Whitehall draws up plans for 'volunteer army'
Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump aide handed four-month jail term for contempt of Congress

NHS strikes set to continue after consultants England have voted narrowly against an offer aimed at resolving a long pay dispute with the Government

NHS consultants are set to go back on strike after rejecting a pay offer from the government

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

US and UK impose sanctions on four Houthi leaders after Red Sea attacks

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton reveals she picked out 'cute' guinea pig - and then unwittingly ate it deep-fried for lunch in Peru

Europe Farmer Protests

French farmers angry at economic woes block roads closer to Paris

Latest News

See more Latest News

Constance Marten (main) and on the run with Mark Gordon (top r) and bottom a court sketch from a previous hearing

Runaway aristocrat’s baby ‘found dead in Lidl bag’ after parents had four other children taken into care, court hears
Some of Captain Tom's prized possessions were taken away

Captain Tom's prized award and Guinness Book of Records plaque cleared as spa demolished by daughter
Rishi Sunak has been warned he will be breaking European human rights law if he ignores emergency court orders

Rishi Sunak faces fresh blow over Rwanda as European judge claims plan is unlawful

Harry Potter author JK Rowling

Harry Potter and the towering hedges: JK Rowling angers neighbours after 'leylandii trimming' closes 'entire street'
Germany European Central Bank

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate at a record high

Eric Dier

'He's nailed German in a week': Eric Dier startles fans with new accent after move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich
Sturgeon labelled Johnson "a f***king clown"

Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f***ing clown' and 'utterly incompetent' over Covid lockdowns, inquiry hears
China Landslide

Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

Death-Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama set for first execution with nitrogen gas

Darya Trepova

Russian court sentences woman to 27 years over bomb that killed pro-war blogger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit