Murder probe after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Paddington

Police at the scene in Paddington where a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Paddington.

The youth, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.

Police cordoned off the area at St Mary's Churchyard, Paddington Green.

Police officers at the scene on Church Yard Walk near to Paddington Green in London, after a boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

City of Westminster College, which provides post-16 education and training, has a campus located on the edge of the green - and a group of young people were seen in tears on the college steps on Monday afternoon.

The same afternoon, police said a man - believed to be aged in his 20s - was stabbed in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Palmerston Road, NW6.

Police were called at around 4.20pm and London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the Paddington stabbing is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN while information about the Kilburn stabbing can be given quoting CAD5539/19June.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.