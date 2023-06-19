Murder probe after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Paddington

19 June 2023, 19:29 | Updated: 19 June 2023, 19:31

Police at the scene in Paddington where a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed
Police at the scene in Paddington where a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Paddington.

The youth, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, central London, on Monday at around 1.41pm.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed and that no arrests had been made.

Police cordoned off the area at St Mary's Churchyard, Paddington Green.

Police officers at the scene on Church Yard Walk near to Paddington Green in London, after a boy was stabbed to death
Police officers at the scene on Church Yard Walk near to Paddington Green in London, after a boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Tram driver cleared over fatal crash in Croydon that left seven people dead

Read more: Stop and Search is in our 'armoury' but 'burns through trust', says Sir Mark Rowley

City of Westminster College, which provides post-16 education and training, has a campus located on the edge of the green - and a group of young people were seen in tears on the college steps on Monday afternoon.

The same afternoon, police said a man - believed to be aged in his 20s - was stabbed in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Palmerston Road, NW6.

Police were called at around 4.20pm and London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the Paddington stabbing is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN while information about the Kilburn stabbing can be given quoting CAD5539/19June.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Severe Weather Mississippi

One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Migration Greece

New accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on the Titanic expedition

APTOPIX China US

Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilise damaged US-China ties

United Nations High Seas Treaty

UN members adopt first treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

Titanic Tourist Sub

Search under way as submersible that takes people to see Titanic goes missing

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Five Palestinians killed as fierce fighting erupts in West Bank city of Jenin

Tim Martin said there are "no limits" to how much pints could rise in price.

Wetherspoons boss admits £10 pint possible as he says 'no limit' to price hikes... but he doesn’t regret Brexit

The Home Office wants police to be more ready to use their powers of stop and search

Stop and Search is in our 'armoury' but 'burns through trust', says Sir Mark Rowley

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the video “tells a story”

'Colourful' video 'tells a story': More Partygate fines likely, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley suggests

Mexico Armored Cars

Mexican authorities destroy 14 homemade armoured cars used by drug cartels

The ex-chair has claimed men are 'cautious' about working with women in the workplace.

‘Men are nervous working with women’ claims ex-Tesco chair after facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour

Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny urges anti-Kremlin campaign as new trial begins

Liz Truss resigned after 44 days as prime minister following the failure of her government's mini-budget

'I don't think it's funny': Liz Truss says being compared to a lettuce was 'puerile' after 44-day stint as PM

A member of the public walks past the Covid memorial wall

'Jingle and Mingle' Covid party invite emerges piling fresh shame on Tories as police ‘assess’ new evidence

One person shouted "shame on you" as David Cameron entered his car after giving evidence in the Covid inquiry

David Cameron heckled after admitting 'failing' in preparations for pandemic at Covid inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'very depressed'.

Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’
A race is under way to find the missing Titanic wreck submarine, with British billionaire Hamish Harding named among those on board

Race to find Titanic wreck tourist sub with British billionaire on board after it vanished at sea
The incident happened at 7.05pm on Saturday

Police hunt 'group of men' after 17-year-old boy sexually assaulted while in sea at Bournemouth beach
Paris Air Show

European ministers stage air defence conference

The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff.

‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’
William speaks about Harry feud for the first time

Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

Alexei Navalny

Russian court starts trial of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Dorris was cleared over the tram crash

Tram driver cleared over fatal crash in Croydon that left seven people dead

The Reclaim Party leader filmed himself burning Pride flags in his garden

Laurence Fox slammed after burning LGBTQ+ flag while branding it 'vile' and 'disgusting'

An extreme heatwave has been identified in the waters around Britain's coastlines

‘Extreme’ marine heatwave brings sudden increase of around 4C to seas around UK and Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The deal could be worth around $20m

Duchess of Dior: Meghan Markle set to sign 'big money deal' with fashion giant after Spotify drops podcast
William during the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London and at Buckingham Palace with his family.

Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate
William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters
Housing is a bigger crisis for the Tories in an election year than lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

Housing is Tories' 'biggest crisis' not lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit