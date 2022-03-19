Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old woman died at a property in Clerkenwell in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday.

Officers found the teenager suffering from serious injuries and despite treatment from the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness reported seeing a heavy police presence at Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building on Sebastian Street.

Islington Council's official Twitter account posted online: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones."

The force said there have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled and a cordon remains at the scene, with homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command leading the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8358 1010, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.