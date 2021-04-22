Murder probe as man dies and another injured after BMW driven at them in Surrey

Police are investigating the incident in Wlaton-on-Thames. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has died and another was airlifted to hospital after a BMW was driven at them in a car park in Surrey.

A 26-year-old man, who police said is the owner of the vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Officers were called to Church Street in Walton-on-Thames at around 2.15pm on Thursday amid reports of a fight between a group of men.

One of the men got into his white 1 series BMW and is reported to have driven at two of the other men in the group, Surrey Police said.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was airlifted to hospital, but police said he is expected to recover.

A cordon is in place behind the Marks and Spencer store and the car park is closed.

No one else is being sought in connection with the incident, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Springett said: "From our initial enquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men.

"Tragically, this has resulted in the death of one man and left another seriously injured and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Anyone with information, especially anyone who witnessed the incident and has mobile phone or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.