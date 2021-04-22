Murder probe as man dies and another injured after BMW driven at them in Surrey

22 April 2021, 23:10

Police are investigating the incident in Wlaton-on-Thames
Police are investigating the incident in Wlaton-on-Thames. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has died and another was airlifted to hospital after a BMW was driven at them in a car park in Surrey.

A 26-year-old man, who police said is the owner of the vehicle, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Officers were called to Church Street in Walton-on-Thames at around 2.15pm on Thursday amid reports of a fight between a group of men.

One of the men got into his white 1 series BMW and is reported to have driven at two of the other men in the group, Surrey Police said.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was airlifted to hospital, but police said he is expected to recover.

A cordon is in place behind the Marks and Spencer store and the car park is closed.

No one else is being sought in connection with the incident, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Springett said: "From our initial enquiries, it appears that an altercation has taken place, leading to a physical confrontation, which then resulted in one of the group getting into his car and driving at two of the other men.

"Tragically, this has resulted in the death of one man and left another seriously injured and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Anyone with information, especially anyone who witnessed the incident and has mobile phone or dashcam footage, is urged to contact police.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg calls for end to fossil fuel subsidies at US Congress hearing
The review has been ordered in the wake of the European Super League debacle

Major review into English football will look at giving fans a greater say
Prince Louis celebrates his third birthday on Friday

William and Kate share birthday photograph of Prince Louis as he starts nursery
Daunte Wright

My son should be burying me, Daunte Wright’s mother says

The war-torn country has received the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab

'A great day of hope': War-torn Syria receives first Covid vaccines
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson issues 'unreserved apology' for war grave discrimination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London