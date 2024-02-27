Murder probe launched after former groundsman shot dead while walking his dog on Scottish estate

27 February 2024, 17:23

A remote track near Pitilie
A remote track near Pitilie. Picture: Google Street View

By StephenRigley

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead while walking his dog on a remote track in Perth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian Low, 65, was killed while out with his pet in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17.

Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfeldy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post mortem examination, his death is being treated as murder.

Brian had retired last year after working as a groundskeeper for more than 20 years at Edradynate estate.

Read More: Trampoline park bosses fined after 270 injuries in just two months including 11 broken backs

Read More: Scotland heading towards policing ‘catastrophe’ after hundreds more officers leave the force

Managing director Jamie Campbell said he was a cherished colleague and staff have been left devastated by his death.

He said: "It's very upsetting and tragic news.

"Brian was an employee of the estate for around 20 years. We are all devastated.

"He left almost exactly a year ago and seemed to be settling well into his new found semi-retirement."He was a much cherished colleague and someone we all got on with very well."

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Brian's death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

"Our enquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track, shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

"Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time."I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

"Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Scully apologised for his comments.

'I'm sorry I chose those words': Tory MP Paul Scully apologises after claiming there were 'no-go areas' in some cities

Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

Fundraiser launched to return home British father found dead on boat four weeks into 3,000-mile Atlantic ocean row

David Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling escaped jail despite accidents at their trampoline park

Trampoline park bosses fined after 270 injuries in just two months including 11 broken backs

Henry Staunton (left) was fired as chair of the Post Office last month. He has since engaged in a public row with Business Secretary Kemi Bedenoch (right)

'I am the subject of a smear campaign': Sacked Post Office boss hits out at Kemi Badenoch following public row over exit

Union members protesting in Lagos

Government workers strike over Nigeria’s soaring inflation and economic woes

Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out

Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out

Crowds gathered to look for the money-filled briefcase, which was buried to create publicity for a concert.

'Treasure hunters' spark outrage by digging up protected sand dune to find buried money after influencers promote event

Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents

Behind the scenes of sport: First trailer for Global's new podcast The Sports Agents

Eco-protesters stormed five offices across London

Eco-zealots storm London's Walkie Talkie building as they march through City over insurance for oil projects

Actors from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event left 'humiliated' as children dressed as Oompa Loompas are reduced to tears

Actors from 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event 'humiliated' as children in Oompa Loompa costumes burst into tears

M&S introduced a new line of Christmas gin products in 2020, with Aldi launching its product line the following year.

Aldi loses court appeal in 'strikingly similar' festive gin bottle row with M&S

The BBC has apologised to the young person at the centre of the scandal

BBC apologises to family of young person at centre of Huw Edwards scandal

Nicola Bulley 'experts' have joined the search for the toddler

Nicola Bulley 'experts' begin search for missing boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, in River Soar

Sharon Goddard, 53, died after waiting 12 hours in A&E

'Neglected' mum died after waiting more than 12 hours in A&E after returning from dream holiday

Lengthy Royal Mail delays have caused a three-year-old toddler to miss vital chest surgery after urgent NHS letters went undelivered. File images.

Toddler misses chest surgery after Royal Mail fails to deliver urgent NHS letters, leaving him coughing and wheezing

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron

Germany and Poland rule out troops for Ukraine as Kremlin warns of wider war

Latest News

See more Latest News

"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family," said Ms Dowden.

'He made the whole room light up': Amy Dowden pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' Robin Windsor after star's death
Poland farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers protest in Warsaw over EU’s environmental policies

Oleg Orlov

Moscow court jails human rights activist for 30 months for Ukraine war criticism

Alan Bates has been giving evidence to MPs today

Sell Post Office to Amazon for a pound, Horizon scandal hero Alan Bates tells MPs

Due to price reasons, the layout of the property and its square footage will not be disclosed, according to the estate agent, Knight Frank.

Freddie Mercury's West London house on the market for £30m – but fans can't see listing over 'privacy reasons'
Pakistan Politics

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife plead not guilty in corruption case

Owners of The Crooked House pub have ordered it to be rebuilt

Crooked House owners ordered to rebuild 'Britain's wonkiest pub' brick-by-brick after it was destroyed
Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out.

Camilla leads the royals after Prince William pulls out of memorial for his godfather due to 'personal matter'
Germany Red Army Faction

German left-wing militant arrested after more than 30 years on the run

Arsenal wished Olsson, who has won 47 caps for his country, a "full and speedy recovery" on social media.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder, 28, rushed to hospital with 'acute brain disease' after collapsing at home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to King Constantine of Greece in a 2012 photo

Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit