Murder probe launched after former groundsman shot dead while walking his dog on Scottish estate

A remote track near Pitilie. Picture: Google Street View

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead while walking his dog on a remote track in Perth.

Brian Low, 65, was killed while out with his pet in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy at around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17.

Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfeldy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following a post mortem examination, his death is being treated as murder.

Brian had retired last year after working as a groundskeeper for more than 20 years at Edradynate estate.

Managing director Jamie Campbell said he was a cherished colleague and staff have been left devastated by his death.

He said: "It's very upsetting and tragic news.

"Brian was an employee of the estate for around 20 years. We are all devastated.

"He left almost exactly a year ago and seemed to be settling well into his new found semi-retirement."He was a much cherished colleague and someone we all got on with very well."

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Brian's death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

"Our enquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track, shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

"Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time."I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

"Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have."