Murder probe launched after man in his 20s shot dead in Sheffield

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was shot dead in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive in the Gleadless Valley area of the city shortly after 1.20 am on Sunday, after reports that a man had been shot.

The man was found with "serious gunshot injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the man's family has been informed.

The force said a forensic post-mortem will be carried out.

DCI Phil Etheridge said: “Incidents of this nature understandably cause significant worry and concern among our communities, and we’ve had a number of specialist resources in the area since the early hours trying to piece together what happened.

"In the early stages of a murder investigation, enquiries progress at pace as we gather as much information as we can about the incident and who may be involved.

Callow Drive in Sheffield where the man was found with 'serious gunshot injuries'. Picture: Google Maps

He added: "Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to urge anyone out there who might know something to come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 74 of 9 April 2023.