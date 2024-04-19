Murder probe launched after woman in her 50s is found dead in luxury five-star hotel

19 April 2024

Murder inquiry launched after a woman's body found at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey
Murder inquiry launched after a woman's body found at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 50s was found dead at a luxury five star hotel.

The woman was found dead at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot, Surrey last Sunday morning. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The hotel is described as 'Surrey's most luxurious spa and hotel retreat' and sits in 120 acres of parkland.

England's rugby team stayed and trained at the Pennyhill Park Hotel during the Six Nations
England's rugby team stayed and trained at the Pennyhill Park Hotel during the Six Nations. Picture: alamy

The England Rugby team regularly train at the venue. The men's team stayed and trained at the five-star hotel during the Six Nations in February.

A 60-year-old man from Devon has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time. It is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other, Surrey Police said.

An investigation, led by Surrey police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is underway to establish how the woman died.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time. The investigation is in the early stages and a specialist team of officers are working around the clock to follow upenquiries.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240041581.

