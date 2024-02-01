Landowner agrees to let police search for body of Muriel McKay after killer reveals where she was buried

The owner of the land where Muriel McKay is believed to have been buried has given permission for police to search for her body. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The owner of the land where Muriel McKay's body is believed to have been buried has agreed to let police search the area again.

Ian Marsh said he "will cooperate with the police" and give full access to his land without a warrant if detectives find there is enough new evidence for a further search.

It comes after Ms McKay's daughter travelled to Trinidad to meet with her mother's killer, Nizamodeen Hosein.

She showed him images of the land in Hertfordshire and he pointed to a spot saying: "Three feet from the hedge, that's where the body is".

Ms McKay, 55, was kidnapped and held for ransom for £1 million by Nizamodeen and his brother Arthur Hosein in 1969.

She was the wife of Australian newspaper executive, Alick, who was Rupert Murdoch's deputy.

The brothers had meant to kidnap Murdoch’s former wife, Anna, but got the wrong person.

Ms McKay disappeared and was never found.

Muriel McKay was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch's former wife Anna. Picture: Alamy

Ian Marsh, who owns the farm where Ms McKay is believed to have been buried, wrote to the family saying: "The Marsh family understand the desire of the deceased Mrs McKay's family to have a resolution to this matter.

"We have been patient with the multiple requests that we have received and repeat our position: we will cooperate with the police if they determine that a further search of our property is required.

"We believe that the police will attest to the fact that the Marsh family have done everything, to date, that the police have asked of them.

"If asked by the police to give access to our land because they have compelling evidence of the whereabouts of the remains of Mrs McKay we will consent to giving the police full access to our land, no warrants will be required.

"We believe that it is important that due process and procedure is completed by the police to corroborate any evidence, including any new evidence that is being provided by the family of the deceased and/or the perpetrator.

"We are not in a position to judge that evidence, that has to be a matter for the police. I hope you understand that our trust is in the police, and we rely on them to examine all the information provided."

Nizamodeen Hosein. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Ms McKay's grandson spoke to Met Commissioner Mark Rowley during LBC's Call the Commissioner, pleading with him to let him collect her remains from where he believes she was buried.

Sir Mark said: "Muriel McKay's body was never found and for her loved ones and her family clearly that is massively upsetting.

"We would love to bring closure and do that. We have already done a search at the location, quite an extensive search in the last couple of years.

"The information is coming from one of the people who were convicted but it's not entirely consistent and it keeps changing.

"If and when we get concrete evidence we will be prepared to go back there."