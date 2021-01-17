Breaking News

Music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector dies aged 81

17 January 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 17 January 2021, 16:42

Phil Spector has died aged 81
Phil Spector has died aged 81. Picture: Getty

By Maddie Goodfellow

Former music producer and convicted killer Phil Spector has died aged 81.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation statement said: "California Health Care Facility inmate Phillip Spector was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6.35pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at an outside hospital. His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

"Spector was admitted from Los Angeles County on June 5, 2009, for second-degree murder. He had been sentenced to 19 years to life for the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson.

"Before his incarceration, Spector was an influential record producer, musician and songwriter best known for developing a music production technique called the 'wall of sound'."

The 81-year-old was diagnosed with coronavirus four weeks ago and was transferred from his prison cell to a hospital.

It is understood he recovered enough to return to prison but relapsed, had trouble breathing and was rushed back to the hospital, where he died.

Phil Spector was sentenced to 19 year to life in prison for murder
Phil Spector was sentenced to 19 year to life in prison for murder. Picture: Getty

In 2009, he was jailed for a minimum sentence of 19 years for murdering actress Lana Clarkson.

The 40-year-old died of a gunshot fired into her mouth while she was in Spector's mansion in 2003.

Spector made his name as a record producer for what became known as the "wall of sound" recording technique.

He worked with some of the biggest names in music including John Lennon, Ike and Tina Turner and The Righteous Brothers.

